Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories

Last Friday, serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a clip from Fox News showing Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer saying that President Donald Trump wants to bring home garment factories from Vietnam and Cambodia. It would feel good to put on some clothing that was made in America, by Americans. Pollster Frank Luntz chimed in, asking if you or someone you know wanted to work in a garment factory. We guess making garments is one of the jobs that Americans just won't do.

Thaddeus Russell, who says he was been a professor at elite colleges and universities for 25 years, had a similar thought.

Incredible that Trump thinks Americans want to work in factories. — Thaddeus Russell (@ThaddeusRussell) April 6, 2025

Some people want to "work" in academia for a quarter-century. Americans who lost their factory jobs due to outsourcing and saw their communities collapse just might welcome a return of factory jobs.

My son works in a factory. Many Americans DO work in factories, and many more would if we had more factories. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) April 6, 2025

A restaurant is a factory. A farm is a factory.



A factory is a place where you make things. That's literally what the word means. Millions of Americans work in factories right now and millions more would be happy to if the pay were good. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) April 7, 2025

I hear “let them eat cake”



I’m close to this stuff by way of my career. The auto factories in the south can find plenty or workers for $30hr with great benefits — Stan Falk (@StanFalk) April 7, 2025

Real men will work anywhere, doing anything — BlackNapkin (@BlackNapkin00) April 7, 2025

Incredible that tone-deaf elites have NO IDEA what honest work feels like, or what it does for the human spirit. — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) April 7, 2025

You mean like their grandparents did? It's incredible to you that Americans want to work like their grandparents? — Lowe Dantzler (@DantzlerLowe) April 7, 2025

A lot of people like working with their hands making something tangible with clearly defined hours. — Philosophy Wins (@philosophy_wins) April 7, 2025

My sons would love to. — Amused Altruism (@StoicMinarchist) April 6, 2025

Incredible that you believe everyone wants to work in cubicles. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) April 7, 2025

While paying off tens of thousands in student loans.

Many of us love working manufacturing/factories. Building things people need and want is rewarding. — DemiDaringBear (@ddb909) April 7, 2025

Building things is a good and noble calling, actually. — PoEnjoyer (@poenjoyer12) April 7, 2025

I'd rather work in a factory than pushing some BS DEI paperwork from my inbox to my outbox. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) April 7, 2025

I think people just want the option to work and we need diversified job opportunities here to make that happen in a sustainable way. No need to be so condescending — Switters (@AgentSwitters) April 6, 2025

What’s everybody’s issue with working in a factory? I’ve worked in several. It’s far superior to any public facing job you’ll ever have. — Walt-J (@wsj0004) April 7, 2025

Cut the umbilical cords and people will work in factories happily. Incredible you think Americans are too good for that. — Grifty (@griftyirl) April 7, 2025

We should not be dependent on other countries. That is dangerous not our country. People in America will do factory work or any good work that is here in the US. Whether you will do that work doesn't matter. — John𝕏 (@phillipsj70) April 7, 2025

Yes, far better to have no work at all as you import millions of people and allow millions more illegally just to hold down wages, hours and benefits. — bitcoin=the future (@here_not17066) April 7, 2025

The reminds us of the continual insistence that we need to import tens of millions of illegal immigrants to pick crops and clean toilets.

Incredible to think that millions of Americans don't already work in factories and take pride in an honest day's work.

***