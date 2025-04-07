'Mom, I Am So Proud of You:' Vice President Vance Celebrates His Mom's...
Axios: Average Household Will Lose $3,800 in Purchasing Power Over Tariffs
Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't...
Appeals Court Rules in Favor of DOGE Accessing 'Sensitive Information'
No One Is Above the Law, Except In San Francisco Where Speeding Tickets...
Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT...
Hello, Defamation! DNC Chair Ken Martin Says RFK Jr.'s at Fault for (Possible)...
Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and...
Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading...
CNN's Jake Tapper Roasted and Exposed As Liberal Hack!
Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back...
The ANTI-FAMILY State: Colorado Passes Taxpayer-Funded Abortion Legislation
VIP
Amanda Carpenter Needs to Keep the Tea Party Out of Her Big, Dumb...
Kiss Your Communist Chinese GF With That Mouth?! Eric Swalwell Drops F-Bomb Trying...

Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Last Friday, serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a clip from Fox News showing Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer saying that President Donald Trump wants to bring home garment factories from Vietnam and Cambodia. It would feel good to put on some clothing that was made in America, by Americans. Pollster Frank Luntz chimed in, asking if you or someone you know wanted to work in a garment factory. We guess making garments is one of the jobs that Americans just won't do.

Advertisement

Thaddeus Russell, who says he was been a professor at elite colleges and universities for 25 years, had a similar thought.

Some people want to "work" in academia for a quarter-century. Americans who lost their factory jobs due to outsourcing and saw their communities collapse just might welcome a return of factory jobs.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

While paying off tens of thousands in student loans.

Advertisement

The reminds us of the continual insistence that we need to import tens of millions of illegal immigrants to pick crops and clean toilets.

Incredible to think that millions of Americans don't already work in factories and take pride in an honest day's work.

***

Tags: COLLEGE DONALD TRUMP PROFESSOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT LOUD and Cue the Shrieking (Vid)
Sam J.
Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't Under Attack (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Appeals Court Rules in Favor of DOGE Accessing 'Sensitive Information'
Brett T.
Axios: Average Household Will Lose $3,800 in Purchasing Power Over Tariffs
Brett T.
'Mom, I Am So Proud of You:' Vice President Vance Celebrates His Mom's Decade of Sobriety
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement