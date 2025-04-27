CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive Ones - It’s BAD

CNN lies, but the numbers don’t. CNN viewership is sinking beneath the cable news waters, and it’s abandon ship! How bad is it? Per Glenn Greenwald, it would be hard to intentionally be as bad at CNN is right now.

Advertisement

Have a look at the numbers. (READ)

CNN's full-scale collapse continues rapidly. It reaches a remarkable new low led by @kaitlancollins and @abbydphillip: fewer than 500,000 viewers total in prime-time! That's almost impossible to do even if you wanted it.



Also, they're well below 100k for viewers under 55. pic.twitter.com/4gG4jMWBTH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 27, 2025

These numbers are even more shocking when you realize the ‘viewers’ being counted aren’t intentionally tuning in. Commenters explain.

A significant number of those views come from tvs running CNN 24/7 to uninterested audiences at the airport, gym, and car dealerships.



You could probably slash 50% off that 500K. — Propaganda & co (@propandco) April 27, 2025

People ‘watching’ CNN and MSDNC are mostly 80+ year olds in nursing homes….they are taking a nap in their recliner while the CNN or MSDNC is ‘ON’ collecting their miserable rating.A significant number of people consuming lamestream media propaganda will be dead in the next 10 years. — 1776 (@CaliCusePatriot) April 27, 2025

Yes, a significant portion of their shocking tiny audience is captive. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 27, 2025

CNN’s ‘viewers’ are disinterested people on treadmills at the gym or the departure area at the airport. That’s grim.

If those captive people looked up, they probably wouldn’t like what they were seeing, or who.

Abby Phillip and Kaitlan Collins are both brutal to watch. Amazing they have the job security that they do. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2025

Abby should take @ScottJenningsKY for a steak dinner. He’s the only thing keeping her in her seat. — BlackJack (@BlackJackPartII) April 27, 2025

Wouldn't be surprised if most of those viewers were tuning in for Scott Jennings at this point — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) April 27, 2025

Who knew that spreading lies and pushing false narratives would destroy ratings — Zan Rogan (@ZanRogan) April 27, 2025

CNN and MSNBC will basically be gone in 10-15 years…hopefully sooner. — AJ (@SinTerRIGHT) April 27, 2025

We often wonder how much of CNN’s audience is owed to the recent addition of Scott Jennings. He’s a draw but not the struggling cable news outlet’s savior by any means. We could soon be talking about CNN in the past tense, not the present one.