CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive Ones - It’s BAD

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:17 PM on April 27, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN lies, but the numbers don’t. CNN viewership is sinking beneath the cable news waters, and it’s abandon ship! How bad is it? Per Glenn Greenwald, it would be hard to intentionally be as bad at CNN is right now.

Have a look at the numbers. (READ)

These numbers are even more shocking when you realize the ‘viewers’ being counted aren’t intentionally tuning in. Commenters explain.

People ‘watching’ CNN and MSDNC are mostly 80+ year olds in nursing homes….they are taking a nap in their recliner while the CNN or MSDNC is ‘ON’ collecting their miserable rating.A significant number of people consuming lamestream media propaganda will be dead in the next 10 years.

— 1776 (@CaliCusePatriot) April 27, 2025

CNN’s ‘viewers’ are disinterested people on treadmills at the gym or the departure area at the airport. That’s grim.

If those captive people looked up, they probably wouldn’t like what they were seeing, or who.

We often wonder how much of CNN’s audience is owed to the recent addition of Scott Jennings. He’s a draw but not the struggling cable news outlet’s savior by any means. We could soon be talking about CNN in the past tense, not the present one.

