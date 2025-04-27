‘I’m Just a Shill’: Jeffries and Booker Take to the Capitol Steps for a Cringe Big Government Bible Study

I'm just a shill.

Yes, I'm only a shill.

And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill.

That’s how that old Schoolhouse Rock video went, right? Okay, we updated it a bit since we’re talking about Senator Cory Booker and Representative Hakeem Jeffries. They’re doing a sit-in (or is it a sit-on?) at the U.S. Capitol building.

Oh look, we just happened to catch them having their Sunday morning Bible study. (WATCH)

Corey Booker and Hakeem Jeffries this Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/g03wYQoHY8 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 27, 2025

Wow, they were just having a casual conversation on the steps of some monument. It’s great fortuitous luck that they happen to be miked up and have a camera crew nearby. — Libertarian LaXer 🗽🥍 (@mdrn_cnservativ) April 27, 2025

So they just happen to have a camera & mic as they’re out for a Sunday coffee stroll?



Appears they’re either trying to appeal to Christians that they have criticized for years, or they’re mocking us. — Melody Tucker (@RecordsPaper911) April 27, 2025

Nothing screams ‘Christian authenticity’ like a thoroughly staged video stunt.

The theocratic twosome were referencing the 25th chapter of Matthew, not to focus on individual responsibility but to justify collective big government power. Commenters caught what they were doing.

They love to mis quote Mathew 25 …… when Jesus was talking to the common day people … he suggested that charity for the poorest among you was equivalent to helping Jesus . He did not say to the gov give away phones food internet and make weed legal so you continue to tax the wealthy and redistribute it to the poor !! Nope the same book he is reading from that says help people that re poor and sick .. also says give a man a fish he will eat for a day teach a man to fish he will eat for his entire life. It also says that envy and jealous are evil as well as laziness … which all communists who weaponize Matthew 25 to try to steal more money in taxes are lazy envious and wicked — stop ww3 (@Shire68083Jesse) April 27, 2025

Guess they don’t know how many of us Republicans are actually AT food pantries volunteering, fundraising, donating EVERY week. I guess they felt the need to LECTURE us. If they want to talk about faith & charity, perhaps they should sponsor a bill to give us a better tax deduction for our charitable donations so we could fund local charities instead of Congress pumping $$ into huge NGO’s with a firehose. — Melody Tucker (@RecordsPaper911) April 27, 2025

Jeffries and Booker are about taking and redistributing. They don’t trust us with our money.

Posters also noticed that the two Democrats and their party have been elevating the worst people as heroes. Oh, and there’s always the lying. We're sure some Bible verses address this behavior.

Another cynical manipulation of religion by two con men.



I guess defending wife-beaters, lying about Hegseth, fighting to keep violent criminals here, and applauding allegedly felonious judges hasn’t worked well. — Lucky Dawg (@Lucky100959) April 27, 2025

Now they are theologians, not just representatives of Democratic Socialism.

Sitting on the stairs like Plato or Socrates . We are so lucky to witness this.🙄 — Daniel Holley (@DanWVFL) April 27, 2025

It gives the impression they are here to enlighten us instead of simply being the proxies of our will in Washington.

Now they’re ‘singing’ and butchering a cherished piece of our childhood. Please just stop! (WATCH)

I don’t know what this is, but it’s not working for them. — Bill Adams (@wickedbilladams) April 27, 2025

Another cringe moment.

So inauthentic — Edward Tomer (@organicFarmerEd) April 27, 2025

Why do the always come as megafake. — Donkeylcon (@The_Gui_Yotine) April 27, 2025

Because they are. — AmerDreamQueen (@amer_dreamQueen) April 27, 2025

Every publicity stunt or video the Democrats put out is cringe. It feels fake because it is fake. Just as fake as two Democrats having an ‘impromptu’ Bible lesson on the Capitol steps.