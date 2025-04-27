'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their...
Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False...
VIP
Democrats Have Created the Most CONSERVATIVE Generation YET
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's...
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female...
ADORBS! WHCA Awards Axios' Alex Thompson for 'BREAKING' Biden Cognitive Decline Story and...
No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and...
Three Face Federal Antisemitic Hate Crime Charges in Pittsburgh: Local Media Largely Silen...
Rachel Maddow Shows There Are Convenient Exceptions to ‘No One Is Above the...
‘Dying’ for Attention: Protesters Unleash the Undeniable Power of Passively Lying on the...
No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh...
Andrew McCabe Says Case Against Judge Hannah Dugan is Solid but Arrest Was...
Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic...
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on why President AOC Would Be a Nightmare...

‘I’m Just a Shill’: Jeffries and Booker Take to the Capitol Steps for a Cringe Big Government Bible Study

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:35 PM on April 27, 2025
Senate Television via AP

I'm just a shill.
Yes, I'm only a shill.
And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill.

That’s how that old Schoolhouse Rock video went, right? Okay, we updated it a bit since we’re talking about Senator Cory Booker and Representative Hakeem Jeffries. They’re doing a sit-in (or is it a sit-on?) at the U.S. Capitol building.

Advertisement

Oh look, we just happened to catch them having their Sunday morning Bible study. (WATCH)

Nothing screams ‘Christian authenticity’ like a thoroughly staged video stunt.

The theocratic twosome were referencing the 25th chapter of Matthew, not to focus on individual responsibility but to justify collective big government power. Commenters caught what they were doing.

They love to mis quote Mathew 25 ……  when Jesus was talking to the common day people … he suggested that charity for the poorest among you was equivalent to helping Jesus .   He did not say to the gov give away phones  food  internet and make weed legal so you continue to tax the wealthy and redistribute it to the poor !!   Nope the same book he is reading from that says help people that re poor and sick .. also says give a man a fish he will eat for a day teach a man to fish he will eat for his entire life. It also says that envy and jealous are evil as well as laziness … which all communists who weaponize Matthew 25 to try to steal more money in taxes are lazy envious and wicked

— stop ww3 (@Shire68083Jesse) April 27, 2025

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead
Sam J.
Advertisement

Guess they don’t know how many of us Republicans are actually AT food pantries volunteering, fundraising, donating EVERY week. I guess they felt the need to LECTURE us.

If they want to talk about faith & charity, perhaps they should sponsor a bill to give us a better tax deduction for our charitable donations so we could fund local charities instead of Congress pumping $$ into huge NGO’s with a firehose.

— Melody Tucker (@RecordsPaper911) April 27, 2025

Jeffries and Booker are about taking and redistributing. They don’t trust us with our money.

Posters also noticed that the two Democrats and their party have been elevating the worst people as heroes. Oh, and there’s always the lying. We're sure some Bible verses address this behavior.

It gives the impression they are here to enlighten us instead of simply being the proxies of our will in Washington.

Now they’re ‘singing’ and butchering a cherished piece of our childhood. Please just stop! (WATCH)

Advertisement

Every publicity stunt or video the Democrats put out is cringe. It feels fake because it is fake. Just as fake as two Democrats having an ‘impromptu’ Bible lesson on the Capitol steps.

Tags: BIBLE CAPITOL CHRISTIAN CHRISTIANITY CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead
Sam J.
'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their WHOPPER of a WHCA Headline
Sam J.
No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts
Sam J.
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's Just One BIG Problem (Vid)
Sam J.
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female Reporter and AWKWARD
Sam J.
ADORBS! WHCA Awards Axios' Alex Thompson for 'BREAKING' Biden Cognitive Decline Story and We Can't EVEN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead Sam J.
Advertisement