HA! Angry Staffer Angrily Calls BS on Gas Under $3 In Some LAME Trump Gotcha and It Goes IMPRESSIVELY Bad

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on April 03, 2025
Meme

Poor Angry Staffer.

They seem so angry.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

We suppose if we were as insulated as they are and didn't understand how much lower gas prices are outside of our rage bubble, we, too, might be angry. 

Oh, honey. All the person behind this angry, fussy account had to do was a simple, single Google search, and they could have saved themselves a WHOLE lot of embarrassment. But no. Lucky for them (or not so lucky, depending on how you look at it), X was more than happy to EDUCATE them.

Heh.

Yes, yes that's them.

Ahem. We suggest avoiding blue states.

Whoa, even some blue states included.

See, what do we know?

According to people like 'Angry Staffer,' the only time a president has any impact on gas prices is if he or she is a Republican. Otherwise, it's not the president's problem, the president can't fix it, the president has nothing to do with it, yadda yadda yadda because it's DIFFERENT when Democrats do it.

============================================================

