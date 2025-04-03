HA! Angry Staffer Angrily Calls BS on Gas Under $3 In Some LAME Trump Gotcha and It Goes IMPRESSIVELY Bad

Poor Angry Staffer.

They seem so angry.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

We suppose if we were as insulated as they are and didn't understand how much lower gas prices are outside of our rage bubble, we, too, might be angry.

Gas is below $3 a gallon? WHERE — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 2, 2025

Oh, honey. All the person behind this angry, fussy account had to do was a simple, single Google search, and they could have saved themselves a WHOLE lot of embarrassment. But no. Lucky for them (or not so lucky, depending on how you look at it), X was more than happy to EDUCATE them.

Heh.

Is this you? pic.twitter.com/2MPDGQKSOA — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) April 3, 2025

Yes, yes that's them.

Lots of places. I suggest avoiding the west coast. pic.twitter.com/aaZYNH2p4u — 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) April 3, 2025

Ahem. We suggest avoiding blue states.

Alabama

Alaska

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas — 🇺🇸Infidel6🇺🇸 (@AllInfidel6) April 3, 2025

Whoa, even some blue states included.

See, what do we know?

Just a reminder under Biden pic.twitter.com/BoLhZUSf04 — Freedom 🇺🇸 (@freedomspeech50) April 3, 2025

According to people like 'Angry Staffer,' the only time a president has any impact on gas prices is if he or she is a Republican. Otherwise, it's not the president's problem, the president can't fix it, the president has nothing to do with it, yadda yadda yadda because it's DIFFERENT when Democrats do it.

Just sayin'.

