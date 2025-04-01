HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for...
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Sen. Cory Booker has been on the Senate floor yelling about whatever he thinks Trump is doing (but isn't) for what, fourteen hours now? Fifteen? And while we're not entirely sure what he's filibustering for (we're not sure HE knows what he's filibustering for), we're pretty sure he's starting to crack.

More than usual.

Seems Spartacus is having a moment.

Watch:

Don't look at us, man; we just work here.

It sounds like he's really upset about Pete Hegseth or something ... maybe? He won't allow it, whatever it is he thinks he's fighting against.

The dude is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Because he is SPARTACUS.

Get the net!

Yup, they do.

And like the Democrat who said that Booker was fine with elections until Democrats LOST. What's really strange about this particular filibuster is it's just a long temper-tantrum because they lost. They keep insisting they're protecting Social Security and Medicaid (although we're not seeing anyone trying to cut either), but ultimately, all this is is Democrats losing their minds over Trump beating them and beating them BADLY.

BIGLY even.

Booker is all but handing Republicans a bunch of free campaign ads up there, so we should probably thank him.

Tags: CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS FILIBUSTER SOCIAL SECURITY TRUMP

