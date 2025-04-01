Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It

Sen. Cory Booker has been on the Senate floor yelling about whatever he thinks Trump is doing (but isn't) for what, fourteen hours now? Fifteen? And while we're not entirely sure what he's filibustering for (we're not sure HE knows what he's filibustering for), we're pretty sure he's starting to crack.

More than usual.

Seems Spartacus is having a moment.

Watch:

🚨Sen. Cory Booker is now YELLING on the senate floor.



He looks like he's starting to crack — his eyes are almost bulging out of his head!



What is he even talking about? pic.twitter.com/Jy2RgVZ8Ps — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

Don't look at us, man; we just work here.

It sounds like he's really upset about Pete Hegseth or something ... maybe? He won't allow it, whatever it is he thinks he's fighting against.

The dude is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Colossal waste of time. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) April 1, 2025

He always acts like this — Steven Witt (@WittWellness) April 1, 2025

Because he is SPARTACUS.

Spartacus on the loose — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) April 1, 2025

Get the net!

He’s desperate — Undefeated X Warrior (@DG802023) April 1, 2025

Elections have consequences, Cory. You lost. — Dennis (@cham_dennis) April 1, 2025

Yup, they do.

And like the Democrat who said that Booker was fine with elections until Democrats LOST. What's really strange about this particular filibuster is it's just a long temper-tantrum because they lost. They keep insisting they're protecting Social Security and Medicaid (although we're not seeing anyone trying to cut either), but ultimately, all this is is Democrats losing their minds over Trump beating them and beating them BADLY.

BIGLY even.

Booker is all but handing Republicans a bunch of free campaign ads up there, so we should probably thank him.

