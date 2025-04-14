'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier Monday, Senator (and possible presidential candidate) Cory Booker released a cringe video on Sunday where he doubled down on elevating men who pretend to be women over actual women.

I want to be incredibly clear…if we don’t take a stand to protect our LGBTQIA+ community…those who are trying to dismantle the very heart of this country will not stop. Their targets are vulnerable community after vulnerable community… well we are not vulnerable when we all… pic.twitter.com/fVmLgaRr2t — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 13, 2025

Dismantle? The LGB community is the one trying to dismantle itself from the TIA+ crowd, who are undoing all of the goodwill the gay rights movement has won over the past decade.

We report on it all the time, so we have to ask, why are trans women so violent? They continually post threats to TikTok, demonstrating exactly why we don't want them in women's spaces. They're mentally unstable.

Check out this woman and her declaration:

"I am a woman, & I use a women's restroom, & there's not a damn thing you or Trump can do about it....." pic.twitter.com/dJsYGCtj33 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 10, 2025

Pardon us for saying so, but you don't look like a woman. Like, at all.





Try going in the woman's restroom when my wife or daughter is in there. See what I can't do about it. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 14, 2025

If you came in and I was with my daughter, trust me. There’s plenty I would do about it. — Shan (@SJFF34) April 14, 2025

Incorrect. There is always something that can be done. By the way this person has crazy eyes. — Grant Reed (@Jeune_Saykwa) April 14, 2025

By you posting this I appreciate the warning ⚠️ if you were ever in a women’s bathroom with me and my 4 kids I have a full can of pepper spray that has your face on it. So thank you again for letting us all know who you are. Let’s give this man an applause for being stupid 💪🏼🙋🏻‍♀️ — Grace Bontomasi (@BontomasiG727) April 14, 2025

Clearly this individual already has mental health issues. — We The People PNW (@PfisterNation) April 14, 2025

Some obvious head trauma has affected this individual's reasoning ability. — John Brown (@jabdot27) April 14, 2025

And the Democratic Party has decided to come down on this "woman's" side of the issue. This is who you want walking around nude in the high school girls' locker room. Keep going with that, it's a sure winner.

