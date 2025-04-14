VIP
I Own a Pit Bull and I Fully Admit Some of My Fellow...
Jury Finds Illegal Immigrant Guilty of Murdering Jogger
Prime Minister Wishes Britons a Happy Nepali New Year
Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Former Astronaut Corrects CBS Reporter Who Misgendered Human Race
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity
Suspect in Firebombing of Tesla Dealership Is a Member of '500 Queer Scientists'
Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister's Outrageous...
Harvard 'Not Prepared' to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over...
Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...

'Woman' Says There's Not a Damn Thing Trump Can Do About Him Using the Women's Restroom

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 14, 2025
AngieArtist

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier Monday, Senator (and possible presidential candidate) Cory Booker released a cringe video on Sunday where he doubled down on elevating men who pretend to be women over actual women.

Dismantle? The LGB community is the one trying to dismantle itself from the TIA+ crowd, who are undoing all of the goodwill the gay rights movement has won over the past decade.

We report on it all the time, so we have to ask, why are trans women so violent? They continually post threats to TikTok, demonstrating exactly why we don't want them in women's spaces. They're mentally unstable.

Check out this woman and her declaration:

Pardon us for saying so, but you don't look like a woman. Like, at all.


Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And the Democratic Party has decided to come down on this "woman's" side of the issue. This is who you want walking around nude in the high school girls' locker room. Keep going with that, it's a sure winner.

***

 

