Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About...
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob...
Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in...
Scott Jennings: Treat Every Election as if Western Civilization Is on the Line...
Marathon Mouth: Dem Senator Cory Booker Gives Overnight Anti-Trump Speech from the U.S....
Dare to Wear? Kid Rock Dons Patriotic Jumpsuit for Trump’s Executive Order Signing...
VIP
Attorney General Pam Bondi Announces Arrest of Suspect in Firebombing of Colorado Tesla...
Trans Plans: Move Over President Trump, Activist Judges Have Assumed Your Powers as...
Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period
VIP
Nature: Three of Four Scientists Considering Leaving the Country
PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’
Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out...
‘Star Wars’ Is So White a Black Person Existing in It Is a...

WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on April 01, 2025
AngieArtist

It's time for Leslie Stahl to retire.

Heck, it's past time.

She's always been sucky at her job, but this right here ... this is just gross. What sort of person asks a hostage if they think their kidnapper MEANT to do mean things to them? Don't answer that, we know exactly what sort of person asks that.

Advertisement

We're looking at her.

No words. Watch:

Sadly, this is not a joke. This is a member of the legacy media showing us all who and what they really are and always have been.

Scott Jennings was less than impressed with Stahl's question:

Woof indeed.

He then followed up with this post when he was asked about an item that was overdue for an upgrade.

Recommended

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

All the woof.

And he's so right.

============================================================

Related:

AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS and It's GLORIOUS

Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob Story and WOW, Talk About DUMB

He's RUNNING: Chris Murphy Humiliates Himself Trying to Prove He Actually Stands a Chance in 2028 (Watch)

Trump Is Being TOO MEAN to Poor Federal Workers Who Work SO HARD Says Lefty Dropped On Her Head at Birth

Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month with DOOZY of a Pic

============================================================

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGE JEWS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob Story and WOW, Talk About DUMB
Sam J.
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in White House Press Room
Warren Squire
Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement