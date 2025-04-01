WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him

It's time for Leslie Stahl to retire.

Heck, it's past time.

She's always been sucky at her job, but this right here ... this is just gross. What sort of person asks a hostage if they think their kidnapper MEANT to do mean things to them? Don't answer that, we know exactly what sort of person asks that.

We're looking at her.

No words. Watch:

I can't believe my eyes. Lesley Stahl had the audacity to ask a Jewish hostage, who was tortured and starved by Hamas, if Hamas really meant to starve him or if they just didn't have enough food.



Is this a joke? How the hell can she even ask him that?pic.twitter.com/utofSTtbk8 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) March 31, 2025

Sadly, this is not a joke. This is a member of the legacy media showing us all who and what they really are and always have been.

Scott Jennings was less than impressed with Stahl's question:

One of the worst media moments since Oct 7. And there’s been a bunch of them. Woof. https://t.co/aFfdK9FsaI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 31, 2025

Woof indeed.

He then followed up with this post when he was asked about an item that was overdue for an upgrade.

Asked last night for an everyday item that’s overdue for an upgrade. Easy: Leslie Stahl at 60 Minutes. Been there since 1991 & jumped the shark with her starvation question to hostage Keith Siegel. An upgrade is long overdue. Woof. pic.twitter.com/ajz3pLjbpO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 1, 2025

All the woof.

And he's so right.

