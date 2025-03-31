Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
Huge Fraud Uncovered! Biden Tried to Destroy America: Trump Is Fixing It!

He's RUNNING: Chris Murphy Humiliates Himself Trying to Prove He Actually Stands a Chance in 2028 (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

He's running.

At least his new woke, progressive, social media queen of a girlfriend he cheated on his wife with thinks he's running. Why else would he be so visible all of a sudden, cursing like a brain-injured hyena and wearing tennis shoes?

HE'S JUST SO RELATABLE NOW!

Oh, no, he's not. He looks like an old man trying desperately to matter.

Look at this nonsense:

Oh, Chris.

This is just ... cringe. Even Bernie Sanders has some sort of stinky old man charm about him, but Chris? He just comes off as a pasty, weird, awkward skeeze who we all know cheated on his wife. 

Yeah, you ninny.

Ninny ... now there's a word we don't hear often enough anymore.

Yes, yes we are.

