He's RUNNING: Chris Murphy Humiliates Himself Trying to Prove He Actually Stands a Chance in 2028 (Watch)

He's running.

At least his new woke, progressive, social media queen of a girlfriend he cheated on his wife with thinks he's running. Why else would he be so visible all of a sudden, cursing like a brain-injured hyena and wearing tennis shoes?

HE'S JUST SO RELATABLE NOW!

Oh, no, he's not. He looks like an old man trying desperately to matter.

Look at this nonsense:

"What are you going to do at this moment of peril for our nation? Are you going to stay inside? Are you going to keep the door shut? Or are you going to step up, to help save this 250 year experiment? The world is watching. Our children and grandchildren are watching." pic.twitter.com/d6pehAYn91 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 30, 2025

Oh, Chris.

This is just ... cringe. Even Bernie Sanders has some sort of stinky old man charm about him, but Chris? He just comes off as a pasty, weird, awkward skeeze who we all know cheated on his wife.

I’m just gonna keep living my life like I have been. How’s your wife, kids, and side piece, btw? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 31, 2025

That’s why conservatives WON, you ninny. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) March 31, 2025

Yeah, you ninny.

Ninny ... now there's a word we don't hear often enough anymore.

Our daughters and women are watching… pic.twitter.com/aBQQvtuHAJ — Prof. Everest🇺🇸 (@B10Everest) March 31, 2025

Yes, yes we are.

