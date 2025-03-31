Driver Who Ran Over 'Brad Schimel for Supreme Court' Yard Sign in WI...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Hook, Line and SINKER! Infamous (Hilarious) Sean Spicer Parody Is BAAACK and STILL Fooling CRANKY Lefties

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on March 31, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

If you're ever curious about just how BADLY Trump broke the Left (and we mean mentally and emotionally destroyed them), all you have to do is look at how they react to anyone and everyone ever associated with Trump's first or second administration. They lose their minds every time they say, well, anything.

Now, if you've been a Twitchy reader for a while (and we'd like to think many of you have been), you remember when Sean Spicer was Trump's Press Secretary, yes? And you likely remember the brilliant parody account, Sean Spicier, popping up at that time as well. Spicier became famous in his own right for fooling unhinged, Leftist mouthbreathers over and over and over again. He'd say something hilarious, Lefties would react before they realized he was a parody, and he'd snag them for posterity in order to humiliate and embarrass them for our amusement.

It was a beautiful thing.

Or should we say it IS a beautiful thing because he's BAAAAAACK. We're sure the Left is thrilled that the master of parody has wandered back onto X so he can continue his much-needed and celebrated work of making fools of them all. We can tell you here at Twitchy we're excited for all the fodder ... 

Which has, of course, already begun. Here are a few of his recent catches:

Gross indeed.

Much later.

Heh.

Better luck next time.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Did they though?

*snort*

You know what? It does.

We told you, Spicier is still the stuff of LEGEND, and we imagine as Trump continues through his second term doing what he does best, the Left will be even more unhinged than usual. Stay tuned.

============================================================

