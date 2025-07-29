Regina Spektor's Concert Disrupted by Anti-Israel Protest: A Jewish Artist's Stand Against...
Brittany Pettersen’s Pathetic Pity Party: Weaponizing Her Kid for Clout While Bathing in Taxpayer Bennys

July 29, 2025
Imgflip

Brittany Pettersen has crawled back up on the cross to act like a martyr because she has a baby and Congressional rules won't let her work from home. She's really a one trick pony. 

It's really a shame she was forced to run for Congress and did not get to make her own life choices about her occupation. 

Apparently, the father of the child is unable to assist in any way at all or something.

She makes six figures. Haven't the taxpayers of America done enough?

Oh, she has a disability ... it's just a mental health one. 

We also pay her salary, her health benefits, her retirement plan and the list goes on and on. She'd probably get food stamps if she could figure out how to game the system. 

Dumb and unable to solve problems logically makes her a perfect fit for today's Democratic party.

It's rage bait at this point.

Also, don't run for Congress if you are not willing to show up and do the job.

