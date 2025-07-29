Brittany Pettersen’s Pathetic Pity Party: Weaponizing Her Kid for Clout While Bathing in Taxpayer Bennys

Brittany Pettersen has crawled back up on the cross to act like a martyr because she has a baby and Congressional rules won't let her work from home. She's really a one trick pony.

As a mom, sometimes you just make it work. I've been on a waitlist for childcare, so Sam has been flying back and forth with me to DC. He's taken 24 flights in 6 months!



Finding safe, accessible childcare shouldn’t be this hard. In Congress, I’m fighting for families like ours! pic.twitter.com/CdNZz9jUip — Brittany Pettersen (@pettersen4co) July 28, 2025

It's really a shame she was forced to run for Congress and did not get to make her own life choices about her occupation.

Apparently, the father of the child is unable to assist in any way at all or something.

> In Congress, I’m fighting for families like ours!



Rich, privileged Congresscritters?



Well, you’re free to fight for them but don’t expect me to be particularly sympathetic . https://t.co/bGXMqi1eyY — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 29, 2025

She makes six figures. Haven't the taxpayers of America done enough?

Oh, she has a disability ... it's just a mental health one.

you using that baby as a prop for your agenda is terrible https://t.co/RvoygDUb62 — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) July 29, 2025

So this beautiful and expertly staffed early education childcare center that we pay for and is free to you is not good enough for your baby? Using your child as a political prop does not help those who struggle with childcare. It does the opposite. And it is abusive. https://t.co/Eor8nn87uC pic.twitter.com/9N8q94IKIe — Mary (@RealVeryMary) July 29, 2025

We also pay her salary, her health benefits, her retirement plan and the list goes on and on. She'd probably get food stamps if she could figure out how to game the system.

Congress offers free childcare. Working and taking care of kids is something ordinary people with jobs have to deal with and do everyday. Stop using your child as a prop. If you aren't smart enough to figure that out .. well then it makes sense you're in Congress 🤣 https://t.co/ieTHel4EEC — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 29, 2025

Dumb and unable to solve problems logically makes her a perfect fit for today's Democratic party.

At first I thought this lady used her baby as a political prop, which is bad. Now I realize she just uses her baby as a prop to troll on X, which is somehow even more despicable. https://t.co/DJRo2fqAFs — Invisible Man (@invisibleCOman) July 29, 2025

It's rage bait at this point.

Here's a question: why should the US taxpayer care about your "childcare issues"?



Last time I checked, we didn't have a say in whether you procreated or not.



Here's a thought: don't have children if you're not fully prepared and able to care for them. — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) July 29, 2025

Also, don't run for Congress if you are not willing to show up and do the job.

