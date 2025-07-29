Brittany Pettersen’s Pathetic Pity Party: Weaponizing Her Kid for Clout While Bathing in Taxpayer Bennys

Brittany Pettersen has crawled back up on the cross to act like a martyr because she has a baby and Congressional rules won't let her work from home. She's really a one trick pony.
As a mom, sometimes you just make it work. I've been on a waitlist for childcare, so Sam has been flying back and forth with me to DC. He's taken 24 flights in 6 months!— Brittany Pettersen (@pettersen4co) July 28, 2025
Finding safe, accessible childcare shouldn’t be this hard. In Congress, I’m fighting for families like ours! pic.twitter.com/CdNZz9jUip
It's really a shame she was forced to run for Congress and did not get to make her own life choices about her occupation.
NEW: @RepPettersen Brittany Pettersen's baby daddy appears to have gone missing again.#copolitics #9news #heynext https://t.co/tNKHN7O8qk pic.twitter.com/zsJhbYN511— Kyle Snark (Parody) (@kyle_snark) July 29, 2025
Apparently, the father of the child is unable to assist in any way at all or something.
> In Congress, I’m fighting for families like ours!— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 29, 2025
Rich, privileged Congresscritters?
Well, you’re free to fight for them but don’t expect me to be particularly sympathetic . https://t.co/bGXMqi1eyY
She makes six figures. Haven't the taxpayers of America done enough?
You can’t find childcare? At the Capitol?— Jodi (@APLMom) July 29, 2025
Are you blind? https://t.co/l9Bixj8lOy pic.twitter.com/jH81QnUILL
Oh, she has a disability ... it's just a mental health one.
you using that baby as a prop for your agenda is terrible https://t.co/RvoygDUb62— LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) July 29, 2025
So this beautiful and expertly staffed early education childcare center that we pay for and is free to you is not good enough for your baby? Using your child as a political prop does not help those who struggle with childcare. It does the opposite. And it is abusive. https://t.co/Eor8nn87uC pic.twitter.com/9N8q94IKIe— Mary (@RealVeryMary) July 29, 2025
We also pay her salary, her health benefits, her retirement plan and the list goes on and on. She'd probably get food stamps if she could figure out how to game the system.
Congress offers free childcare. Working and taking care of kids is something ordinary people with jobs have to deal with and do everyday. Stop using your child as a prop. If you aren't smart enough to figure that out .. well then it makes sense you're in Congress 🤣 https://t.co/ieTHel4EEC— Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) July 29, 2025
Dumb and unable to solve problems logically makes her a perfect fit for today's Democratic party.
At first I thought this lady used her baby as a political prop, which is bad. Now I realize she just uses her baby as a prop to troll on X, which is somehow even more despicable. https://t.co/DJRo2fqAFs— Invisible Man (@invisibleCOman) July 29, 2025
It's rage bait at this point.
Here's a question: why should the US taxpayer care about your "childcare issues"?— The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) July 29, 2025
Last time I checked, we didn't have a say in whether you procreated or not.
Here's a thought: don't have children if you're not fully prepared and able to care for them.
Also, don't run for Congress if you are not willing to show up and do the job.
