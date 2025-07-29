It’s Mirror Time! Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Has Appointed 'Incompetent People' to Cabinet Positions

Pete Buttigieg is making the media rounds as he tests the waters for a possible presidential run. He’s already underwater (more on that at the end). On Monday, he ran to NPR to cry that President Donald Trump has chosen ‘incompetent people’ to serve in his Cabinet. It’s okay, we laughed at Buttigieg’s lack of self-awareness, too.

Advertisement

Here he is. (WATCH)

Trump is appointing "incompetent people" to serve in the government.



These are actual words said by Pete Buttigieg. pic.twitter.com/lNluYMMMML — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2025

The beard can't remedy the weak chin, regardless of what Pete might hope. Ask Swalwell. — Stanley Ridgley (@StanleyRidgley) July 28, 2025

He got the DNC memo. So, he’s grown the beard in a feeble attempt to look manly. He also cusses more per the DNC edict.

Commenters were quick to remind Buttigieg of the literal 'freak show' former President Joe Biden selected. They were all incompetent, including his VP pick.

We had a guy in a dress as the HHS secretary.



We had a guy who stole women's underwear at airports as the Nuclear facilities head.



We had an alcoholic who slurred her speech as VP.



We had a defense sec that went AWOL without informing anyone.



We had no president for 4 years. — Isaac (@IcedViews) July 28, 2025

Yep, Biden wasn’t even in charge for most of his presidency. But his Cabinet picks and his VP choice are on him.

Who can forget this very competent ‘Einstein’ he handpicked? (WATCH)

We had Kamala as VPpic.twitter.com/3Fxry6IFzJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2025

The entire Biden administration was like a big box of cereal…

nothing but Flakes, Fruits, & Nuts! — Donald Reed (@r05236831) July 28, 2025

Just like trail mix or a granola bar.

Commenters are hard-pressed to recall any of Pete Buttigieg’s accomplishments. Does maternity leave count?

I don't know one thing he accomplished as transportation secretary, other than some DEI stuff. His replacement, Secretary Duffy is out there getting stuff done. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 28, 2025

He discovered racist overpasses and clover leafs. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2025

One billion for road equity pic.twitter.com/HtQHAObj5X — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2025

He was basically a promoter of green transportation and whatever woke policies the Biden admin was pushing. He had the perfect voice for it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 28, 2025

He spent $7.5BILLION on SEVEN car chargers so, there's that .. — NotTheSameGuy (@NotTheSameDood) July 28, 2025

And ignored East Palestine — Erin Allen (his wife) (@david12griffin) July 28, 2025

That's right! 🤣

That's his list of accomplishments. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 28, 2025

We’re impressed - NOT!

Posters note that Buttigieg was picked by Biden not because he was competent. He was picked to meet a diversity quota.

Yes, but Pete Buttieg is a gay liberal, which means no one on the Left is allowed to question his competence. So, does he even know what a hopeless incompetent he is? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

Mayor Pete only had one qualification for office, and I'm not sure how that 'romantic' activity is related to the work he was supposed to have been doing. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 28, 2025

The party of DEI and the walking cadaver wants to talk about merit. That hilarious. 😆 — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) July 28, 2025

Buttigieg was picked to be the Transportation Secretary because he is homosexual. That ‘qualification’ is what’s already destroyed his chances of becoming president, despite many seeing him as a forerunner. His presidential polling with black Democrat voters is zero. Yes, ZERO. Buttigieg can continue his media stops, but if he thinks he has a chance at the presidency, he’s only further proving how incompetent he is.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.