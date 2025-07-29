It’s Mirror Time! Pete Buttigieg Says Trump Has Appointed 'Incompetent People' to Cabinet Positions

Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:31 AM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Pete Buttigieg is making the media rounds as he tests the waters for a possible presidential run. He’s already underwater (more on that at the end). On Monday, he ran to NPR to cry that President Donald Trump has chosen ‘incompetent people’ to serve in his Cabinet. It’s okay, we laughed at Buttigieg’s lack of self-awareness, too.

Here he is. (WATCH)

He got the DNC memo. So, he’s grown the beard in a feeble attempt to look manly. He also cusses more per the DNC edict.

Commenters were quick to remind Buttigieg of the literal 'freak show' former President Joe Biden selected. They were all incompetent, including his VP pick.

Yep, Biden wasn’t even in charge for most of his presidency. But his Cabinet picks and his VP choice are on him.

Who can forget this very competent ‘Einstein’ he handpicked? (WATCH)

Just like trail mix or a granola bar.

Commenters are hard-pressed to recall any of Pete Buttigieg’s accomplishments. Does maternity leave count?

We’re impressed - NOT!

Posters note that Buttigieg was picked by Biden not because he was competent. He was picked to meet a diversity quota.

Buttigieg was picked to be the Transportation Secretary because he is homosexual. That ‘qualification’ is what’s already destroyed his chances of becoming president, despite many seeing him as a forerunner. His presidential polling with black Democrat voters is zero. Yes, ZERO. Buttigieg can continue his media stops, but if he thinks he has a chance at the presidency, he’s only further proving how incompetent he is.

