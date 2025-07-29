Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like Before He Hits the Makeup Chair

Zohran ‘Defund the Police’ Mamdani Is Ratioed on X After Weighing In on...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:58 AM on July 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from a Grok creation)

Fox News fans got something on Monday that they’ve never seen before. They got a glimpse of anchor Bret Baier before he sits in the makeup chair. He posted a video on TikTok, and even though his name was on the video, many doubted what (who) they were seeing.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

We’d recognize that voice anywhere, but admit that until this video, we wouldn’t recognize Baier out in the wild.

One poster compared it to a similar shocking media revelation.

We don’t ever want to see Tim Pool without his signature beanie ever again.

Some posters were taken aback by the notion that they’re not seeing the ‘real’ Bret Baier on television. Why the cover-up, so to speak?

...the American people is somehow honest and “authentic”???

We’ll never be able to see Baier as anything but a grown-up Eddie Munster now.

Some say all the makeup and styling add years to his appearance.

So, which Bret Baier do you prefer? Au naturel or anchor chair? Tell us in the comments.

