Who’s That? Fox News Fans Shocked to See What Bret Baier Looks Like Before He Hits the Makeup Chair

Fox News fans got something on Monday that they’ve never seen before. They got a glimpse of anchor Bret Baier before he sits in the makeup chair. He posted a video on TikTok, and even though his name was on the video, many doubted what (who) they were seeing.

OMG, I had no idea who that was until I heard the voice 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/EwPtiGZ0zl — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 28, 2025

😆 That was so weird. No idea who he was, until I heard his voice. — JoJo🇺🇸 (@SeahawksJoJo) July 28, 2025

We’d recognize that voice anywhere, but admit that until this video, we wouldn’t recognize Baier out in the wild.

One poster compared it to a similar shocking media revelation.

Which is more surprising, Bret Baier without hair and make-up or Tim Pool without beanie? pic.twitter.com/E0lWt6pTqb — Randy One (@RanDeeOne2) July 28, 2025

Why can’t Tim wear a regular hat like every balding guy. That beanie must smell like a wet skunk on a hot summer day. — John D - Colonel General of Strategic Swamp forces (@NosteponSnekLA) July 29, 2025

😂😂😂😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 28, 2025

We don’t ever want to see Tim Pool without his signature beanie ever again.

Some posters were taken aback by the notion that they’re not seeing the ‘real’ Bret Baier on television. Why the cover-up, so to speak?

Seriously? Do they put contacts on him too? And why accentuate the Dracula hairline? MSM goes to such great lengths to put their people in costumes and makeup, so they look nothing like their real selves… yet we are just supposed to trust that everything ELSE they represent to… pic.twitter.com/5QPBGHDN9m — HB22 (@HBoy2222) July 28, 2025

...the American people is somehow honest and “authentic”???

That side by side is crazy. — KW (@KikiW102722) July 28, 2025

Looks like a relative of Captain Kirk. — Mr. Wheat (@EnblocPing) July 28, 2025

He also has Jack Nicholson eyebrows on the left. Makes him look nefarious 😂 — JClare (@Sixtytwoer) July 28, 2025

Looks as if he gave up the black shoe polish hair color. Using a lighter box color? — myrnaking (@king_myrna67490) July 28, 2025

I like him better with curly hair. More authentic and relatable — Karen Avery (@Kerr1965) July 28, 2025

We’ll never be able to see Baier as anything but a grown-up Eddie Munster now.

Some say all the makeup and styling add years to his appearance.

I prefer his natural look over this: pic.twitter.com/67SLfgTbrU — Julia Settembrino (@j_settembrino) July 28, 2025

He looks so much younger without the makeup. — Name ID: Robin Owl (@robin_owl1776) July 28, 2025

I think so too.

With make up and hairdo he looks like an older Las Vegas performer who got all patched up, while he looks really nice IRL and way younger. — Julia Settembrino (@j_settembrino) July 28, 2025

So, which Bret Baier do you prefer? Au naturel or anchor chair? Tell us in the comments.

