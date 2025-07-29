NYC Gunman’s NFL Delusion: Mistaken Target, Tragic Rampage Fueled by False CTE Claim

The New York gunman who went on a shooting spree last night apparently thought he was shooting up the headquarters of the NFL. This is a very strange twist.

The NYC attacker blamed the NFL for him supposedly having CTE -- but he never played professional football



He tried to get to the NFL offices but made it to the wrong floor and instead murdered other people https://t.co/hCkMgKSSLZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 29, 2025

The crazed gunman who killed an NYPD officer and three other people in a Midtown skyscraper on Monday evening was carrying a note in his pocket that expressed grievances with the NFL and claimed he suffered from CTE – a brain injury linked to head trauma, sources told The Post. Shane Tamura, 27, cited the NFL in the writings, which were found after he fatally shot himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Ave. – a swanky skyscraper that houses the football league’s corporate headquarters. The mentally ill shooter wanted to shoot up the NFL’s offices on levels five through eight — but “mistakenly went up the wrong elevator banks” and ended up on a higher floor, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Tuesday. In his three-page-long ramblings, Tamura blamed football for his apparent struggle with the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and pleaded for his brain to be studied in the wake of the massacre, law enforcement sources said. He also specifically referred to Terry Long, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player who was diagnosed with CTE after downing antifreeze to kill himself 20 years ago. “Terry Long, football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” the note stated, according to sources.

To be clear, the shooter never played in the NFL.

NYC mayor Eric Adams says the man who committed the city's deadliest mass shooting in 25 years "seemed to have blamed the NFL." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 29, 2025

With 5 weeks until the regular season begins, the NFL now finds itself in a dreadful position: HQed at a crime scene, supporting an employee who was seriously wounded in the attack, and facing a renewed PR nightmare about head trauma problems in football https://t.co/PeQ8UbGuQL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 29, 2025

Leave it to 'The Potato' to make some tortured point that makes no sense. What a weirdo.

Your own link makes it clear that the guy didn’t play football beyond high school. But it’s a “PR nightmare” for the NFL?



You really are a potato. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 29, 2025

They aren’t facing a PR nightmare - nobody is going to blame them for this guys actions. — Jonathan Daniels (@JonAshDaniels) July 29, 2025

A guy who never played in the NFL became convinced he had a brain problem because he watched a dumb movie. Are you still cosplaying as a journalist of some kind, Brian? — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) July 29, 2025

He's not right.

I am really baffled by this “sudden” realization that football is damaging to the brain. Even before the so-called “studies” and the lawsuits, people with common sense knew that activity that made people unconscious wasn’t good for the noggin. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 29, 2025

Also, the shooter hadn't played football since high school. His mental illness is very likely not related to football.

Meanwhile, the Vegas shooter, the Nashville bomber, and Trump's would be assassin. pic.twitter.com/8oXD65itwQ — Chris Welch (@Chris_AWelch) July 29, 2025

The Media is ready for this one to be wrapped up with a tidy bow blaming NFL and sports.

