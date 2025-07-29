Regina Spektor's Concert Disrupted by Anti-Israel Protest: A Jewish Artist's Stand Against...
NYC Gunman’s NFL Delusion: Mistaken Target, Tragic Rampage Fueled by False CTE Claim

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 AM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

The New York gunman who went on a shooting spree last night apparently thought he was shooting up the headquarters of the NFL. This is a very strange twist. 

The crazed gunman who killed an NYPD officer and three other people in a Midtown skyscraper on Monday evening was carrying a note in his pocket that expressed grievances with the NFL and claimed he suffered from CTE – a brain injury linked to head trauma, sources told The Post.

Shane Tamura, 27, cited the NFL in the writings, which were found after he fatally shot himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of 345 Park Ave. – a swanky skyscraper that houses the football league’s corporate headquarters.

The mentally ill shooter wanted to shoot up the NFL’s offices on levels five through eight — but “mistakenly went up the wrong elevator banks” and ended up on a higher floor, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Tuesday. 

In his three-page-long ramblings, Tamura blamed football for his apparent struggle with the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and pleaded for his brain to be studied in the wake of the massacre, law enforcement sources said.

He also specifically referred to Terry Long, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player who was diagnosed with CTE after downing antifreeze to kill himself 20 years ago.

“Terry Long, football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze,” the note stated, according to sources.

To be clear, the shooter never played in the NFL. 

Leave it to 'The Potato' to make some tortured point that makes no sense. What a weirdo.

He's not right. 

Also, the shooter hadn't played football since high school. His mental illness is very likely not related to football.

The Media is ready for this one to be wrapped up with a tidy bow blaming NFL and sports. 

