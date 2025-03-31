About That WI Supt. Who Doesn't Know What Day It Is, Pro-Trans Letter She Wrote Should Be Career-ENDING

Tuesday, April 1 is a BIG day in Wisconsin ... which is all too accurate considering the 'holiday' that also falls on April 1. Trust us; the irony is not lost that Democrats have a chance to destroy not only their own state but also the country and all on April Fool's Day.

Let's hope the joke does not end up on the rest of us.

Especially with the SCOTUS race, but that's another story. No, another race still important but not quite getting the national attention it should is the Superintendent race, where the current Leftist, woke incumbent is up for reelection against pro-school candidate Brittney Kenser.

We know the union teachers will be out front and center protecting their union (not the kids), but we also know there are plenty of Wisconsin parents who don't support the leftist agenda for their schools. Most notably, the Left's push for boys in girl's sports.

And oh boy, Jill Underly REALLY wants boys in girls' sports.

She wrote as much in her letter from October of 2023 ... take a look:

Jill Underly sent out an official letter from the Department of Public Instruction in support of boys playing in girls' sports.



She titled the letter "How we can save lives."



She's running for reelection as Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction tomorrow 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8h5d85lEmi — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

How we can save lives.

Really?

These people.

"Supporting trans athletes does not threaten girls. Supporting trans kids – including trans student-athletes – supports their physical and mental health. Attacking them in the name of protecting girls harms everyone involved"

- Jill Underly pic.twitter.com/AQUnNmX8en — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 31, 2025

We also couldn't help but notice how poorly minority students are doing when it comes to reading, writing, and math. Wisconsin has the LARGEST gap between white and minority students.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

In 2024, Wisconsin had the widest achievement gap in the US for math and reading scores between Black and white students, with Black fourth graders scoring 45 points lower in reading than their white peers , and Black eighth graders scoring 39 points lower.

If the superintendent had been less concerned about pushing a pro-trans agenda, she could have focused more on what's actually important. Since she did not, Wisconsin should not reward her with another term.

Get out the vote, WISCONSIN REPUBLICANS!

