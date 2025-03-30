Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post...
Same PLAYERS: Sen Chris Murphy Called Out In DAMNING Thread for Working with Shady Groups to Unseat Trump

Sam J. | 11:15 AM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We were wondering why Chris Murphy was popping up so much in our timeline ... looks like he's been busy.

He likely thinks since it worked in 2014 it will work again.

That or his shiny new gf does.

This thread is ... a doozy.

Post continues:

Recall I already have proven he works with MoveOn. Well, he actively works with Indivisible too. And promotes joining also. And his interactions are all over the internet.

Both orgs are included in the Resistance Guide. And in the Soros Democracy Alliance resistance map. 

The below  outlines how the Resistance Guide writers met with the founders of Serbian Otpor to create the Trump resistance movement.

Should this dude be in any type of office?

No, no, he should not.

Keep going.

Post continues:

“Right now, joining groups like Indivisible and Move On, calling, showing up — all of that matters. Volume matters.”

We have to wonder about all of this and the timing of his affair with the woke, progressive social media queen.

Post continues:

Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Jim Himes will speak to the group.”

Hrm.

Something stinks.

We knew Democrats were pretty shady these days, so we're not entirely surprised ... but still.

Do we need to remind the senator he is the company he keeps?

Eh, if he cared about that, he wouldn't have cheated on his wife and left his family for the social media harpy.

Too soon?

