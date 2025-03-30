Same PLAYERS: Sen Chris Murphy Called Out In DAMNING Thread for Working with Shady Groups to Unseat Trump

We were wondering why Chris Murphy was popping up so much in our timeline ... looks like he's been busy.

Chris Murphy, the Senator who openly claimed credit for destabilizing then toppling the democratically elected government of Ukraine in 2014 through astroturfed protests, is working with the Indivisible and MoveOn on their astroturfed protests to destabilize Trump & Elon https://t.co/YdXvSTfBxW — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 29, 2025

He likely thinks since it worked in 2014 it will work again.

That or his shiny new gf does.

This thread is ... a doozy.

🔥Breaking! A Connecticute senator @ChrisMurphyCT is actively working with MoveOn and Indivisible to use Serbian Otpor to overthrow our president!



Otpor defined is the resistance. And Serbian Otpor is used for CIA and USAID led regime change.



Recall I already have proven he… https://t.co/NTkZi65ga7 pic.twitter.com/xF7WKDE7RG — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 29, 2025

Post continues:

Recall I already have proven he works with MoveOn. Well, he actively works with Indivisible too. And promotes joining also. And his interactions are all over the internet. Both orgs are included in the Resistance Guide. And in the Soros Democracy Alliance resistance map. The below outlines how the Resistance Guide writers met with the founders of Serbian Otpor to create the Trump resistance movement. Should this dude be in any type of office?

No, no, he should not.

Keep going.

Sen Chris Murphy’s

interactions with both Indivisible and MoveOn are everywhere! I’ll just show a couple.



Here’s a transcript where he tells folks to join both.



“Right now, joining groups like Indivisible and Move On, calling, showing up — all of that matters. Volume… pic.twitter.com/BgtHSEX32h — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 29, 2025

Post continues:

“Right now, joining groups like Indivisible and Move On, calling, showing up — all of that matters. Volume matters.”

We have to wonder about all of this and the timing of his affair with the woke, progressive social media queen.

Sen Chris Murphy’s interactions with Serbian Otpor utilizing, Indivisible are everywhere. He even goes to their meetings.



“Indivisible Greenwich will meet on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m., at Eastern Middle School, 51 Hendrie Ave, Riverside. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Senator… pic.twitter.com/9g8ivr9Dve — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 29, 2025

Post continues:

Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Jim Himes will speak to the group.”

Hrm.

And color revolutions, like we are witnessing, are tops to Sen Chris Murphy. https://t.co/4CCCHgmCvy — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 29, 2025

Something stinks.

We knew Democrats were pretty shady these days, so we're not entirely surprised ... but still.

Just for a refresher, Paul Engler was a writer of the Trump resistance manual. Utilized by MoveOn and Indivisible etc.



They didn’t just talk to Otpor Ivan Marovic, they trained with him too:



Paul/Mark Engler’s: This is an Uprising



“As fate would have it, we quickly met some… pic.twitter.com/P8EOpTGySW — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 29, 2025

Do we need to remind the senator he is the company he keeps?

Eh, if he cared about that, he wouldn't have cheated on his wife and left his family for the social media harpy.

Too soon?

