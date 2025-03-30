BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk

WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on March 30, 2025
Twitchy

The Left has a new enemy they hate even more than Donald J. Trump himself. Honestly, we didn't think it was possible for these mouth-breathers to lose their minds over anyone MORE than they do with Trump, but we were wrong.

Clearly.

Elon Musk has become the Left's 'enemy number one,' and he knows it.

Case in point:

Yes, yes they are evil, Elon.

Luckily, millions of Americans on the Right have Elon's back. 

Like David Limbaugh.

Keep in mind, we're not sure there is a kinder, nicer, more approachable person on X than David Limbaugh. And yet this jagoff felt the need to not only attack him but to use his brother who passed away against him.

What sort of lowlife uses a dead relative his way?

We're being facetious; we know why this loser, mouth-breathing, drool-monkey posted what he did:

See what we mean?

And even then, where many of us would have nuked this toad, Limbaugh responded in a politely BRUTAL way:

What's that old saying? Kill them with kindness?

Yeah.

It's not a bad thing when horrible people hate you.

Just putting that out there.

