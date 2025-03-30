BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk

The Left has a new enemy they hate even more than Donald J. Trump himself. Honestly, we didn't think it was possible for these mouth-breathers to lose their minds over anyone MORE than they do with Trump, but we were wrong.

Clearly.

Elon Musk has become the Left's 'enemy number one,' and he knows it.

Case in point:

The goal of the left is to destroy my influence.



So they relentlessly push negative propaganda about me like the fake Nazi stuff and ignore anything positive.



They are evil. https://t.co/RfS7e9UtAC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2025

Yes, yes they are evil, Elon.

Luckily, millions of Americans on the Right have Elon's back.

Like David Limbaugh.

True, but there are more of us and we have your back. https://t.co/p4BJQReTed — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 30, 2025

Keep in mind, we're not sure there is a kinder, nicer, more approachable person on X than David Limbaugh. And yet this jagoff felt the need to not only attack him but to use his brother who passed away against him.

What sort of lowlife uses a dead relative his way?

We're being facetious; we know why this loser, mouth-breathing, drool-monkey posted what he did:

I wonder what your dead brother thinks about what an absolute sell-out you are. Such a shame. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) March 30, 2025

See what we mean?

And even then, where many of us would have nuked this toad, Limbaugh responded in a politely BRUTAL way:

I am 5 billion percent confident Rush would be elated with my decision to block you right this very second, though you may be able to find a federal judge who will enjoin me from doing so. https://t.co/U7txNaXLtd — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 30, 2025

What's that old saying? Kill them with kindness?

Yeah.

Wow. Your uncle swore me in as an attorney licensed in Missouri. I have great respect for your family and the myriad of ways they have made this country great. I’m sorry that people feel free to heap disrespect on you. 😢 — Paul X (@Immysteryman2) March 30, 2025

Ah yes, John Burk, the wannabe-influencer who routinely sneers that anyone he dislikes is a "peasant" and who longs for Trump to fail so his wounded ego can be assuaged. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) March 30, 2025

It's not a bad thing when horrible people hate you.

Just putting that out there.

