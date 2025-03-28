What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will INFURIATE Lefties (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Well, well, well, this is REALLY not good for our pals on the Left. 

Guess who's happy with Trump and his trade laws? Okay, if we're being fair, we wouldn't have guessed this would happen either, but guys, we stopped trying to read the tea leaves of the MAGA/MAHA movement long ago. We are truly living in an unprecedented time.

Who's happy, you ask? The president of The United Auto Workers who initially endorsed Kamala Harris. That's who!

You love to see it.

ECSTATIC.

Remind us, Lefties that means they're HAPPY about what Trump is doing with his trade laws, right? And the American working class will benefit from it. Gosh, remember when Democrats claimed they were the party of the American working class? Yeah.

Nope.

YUP.

Sure, it took him some time to figure it out, but luckily he did.

MAGA is officially the biggest tent party

And Americans from all facets and walks of life are joining in.

Even the unions.

