What This Union President WHO ENDORSED Kamala Harris Just Said About Trump Will INFURIATE Lefties (Watch)

Well, well, well, this is REALLY not good for our pals on the Left.

Guess who's happy with Trump and his trade laws? Okay, if we're being fair, we wouldn't have guessed this would happen either, but guys, we stopped trying to read the tea leaves of the MAGA/MAHA movement long ago. We are truly living in an unprecedented time.

Who's happy, you ask? The president of The United Auto Workers who initially endorsed Kamala Harris. That's who!

You love to see it.

UAW President Shawn Fain, who endorsed Kamala & said 'Donald Trump is a scab':



"We are ECSTATIC to see an administration finally address the unfair trade laws in this country. These laws have destroyed the American working class."



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/kn3x6jarvk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2025

ECSTATIC.

Remind us, Lefties that means they're HAPPY about what Trump is doing with his trade laws, right? And the American working class will benefit from it. Gosh, remember when Democrats claimed they were the party of the American working class? Yeah.

You can't make this stuff up. — Skippy (@SKIPdaZIP) March 28, 2025

Nope.

If they lose the unions, the DNC is done. — GenXFatBastard (@GenXFatBastard) March 27, 2025

YUP.

He endorsed the wrong candidate. — Julie Steward (@jules_steward) March 27, 2025

Sure, it took him some time to figure it out, but luckily he did.

Welcome to the party of working Americans. — Matt (@MattWi) March 28, 2025

MAGA is officially the biggest tent party

And Americans from all facets and walks of life are joining in.

Even the unions.

