President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act
Bipartisanship! Sen. Ted Cruz Applauds Tim Walz's Vision for the Dem Party Moving...
HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in...
AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN...
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov....
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority...
EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume
Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealer...
Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting T...
Beto O’Rourke Joins Tim Walz on the Road and Promptly Advocates for Unsecured...
The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker
VIP
Scolding Cell: Don Lemon Mad Kristi Noem is Standing Between Him and Shirtless,...
Dems Screaming ‘National Security’ Didn’t Care When Biden Was Flooding U.S. with Terrorist...

Bulwark's Tim Miller Making a DIG at DOGE's Masculinity BACKFIRES Hilariously In a Brutal and EPIC Way

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on March 28, 2025
ImgFlip

There are times in our line of work when we wonder if people are so desperate for attention that they'll take it any way they can. Even if that means getting dragged, dragged again, and even dragged more. Surely, The Bulwark's Tim Miller knew his digging at the masculinity of ANYONE else would not go very well, right?

Advertisement

Not entirely sure why he thought this was a smart post but here we are.

Hey Tim, thanks for the Twitchy fodder:

Ummm ... when was the last time Tim 'pleasured' a woman?

You know what? We really don't want to know.

X though had lots and lots to say to Miller about his post:

MEEP.

We didn't say it.

We agreed with it.

We included it in this post.

But we didn't say it.

Ummm ...

The Bulwark is gonna Bulwark.

*snort*

More than once.

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

A-HA!

Yeah.

Dude.

============================================================

Related:

HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in Government Is a HOOT (Watch)

'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)

Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit Well With ANYONE

============================================================

Tags: TIM MILLER DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority Heights (WATCH)
justmindy
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION
Sam J.
HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in Government Is a HOOT (Watch)
Sam J.
President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act
Amy Curtis
AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement