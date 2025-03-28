OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)

Sounds like even Jon Stewart is figuring out how disgusting and useless programs like Biden's so-called 'Build Back Better' really are. Oh, sure, they give these programs happy little names that make voters think they're doing something worthwhile and important, but in reality, they're just overly funded, bloated, ridiculous, even ludicrous programs that don't do much to actually help anyone. And then Democrats like Biden pat themselves on the back and pretend they did something real.

Ezra Klein gave Stewart a much-needed lesson.

Jon Stewart screams 'OMFG' and is rendered speechless after hearing all 14 steps to apply for 'Build Back Better' funding: Ezra Klein: "We have to issue the notice funding opportunity within 180 days that's step one. Step Two: States who want to participate must submit a letter… pic.twitter.com/n2B3knnNY8

... of intent. After they do that, they can submit a request for up to $5 million in planning grants. Then the NTIA Step Four has to review and approve an award again. States who want to participate must submit that letter of intent.

Step three: They can request up to $5 million in planning grants. Just planning, just planning.

Step four : The requests are reviewed, approved and awarded by the NTIA." States must submit a five year action plan. All 56 had passed through at least step 5, it took more than 3 years.

[Step 6] Then the FCC, must publish the broadband data maps before NTIA allocates funds. So having done the no vote. So the letters of intent, the the the request for planning grants, then the review approval and awarding of the planning grants, then the five year action plans in between that the federal government has to put forward a map saying where it thinks we need rural broadband subsidies. And then, of course, the states need an opportunity to challenge the map for accuracy.

step seven So then the NTIAhas to use the FCC maps to make allocation decisions. It's hard even to talk about this, man.

Step eight is states must submit an initial proposal to the NTIA." Jon Stewart: "But then what was the five year plan and what the f**k did they apply for?"

Ezra Klein: "Step nine NTIA must review and approve each state's again initial proposal. By my read, we have had at least two initial proposals here, but that's a different issue.

Step ten. States must publish their own map and allow internal challenges to their own map.

Step 11 the NTIA must review and improve the challenge results and the final map. So the NCAA has put forward a map.

Step 12 states must run a competitive sub granting process."

Jon Stewart: "Oh, my f**king God. At step 12. After all this has been done!?"

Ezra Klein: "Step 13 States must submit a final proposal. This all all the proposals weren't enough to NTIA. Now that goes to three of 56. Step 14 the NTIA must review and approve the state's final proposal. And that is three of the 56 jurisdictions. And states are there."

Jon Stewart: "I'm speechless."