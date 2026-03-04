Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With a Brutal Retort

Yesterday Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the hearing was at one point interrupted by an ICE Watch activist who somehow was allowed to enter the room carrying a large backpack.

During another part of the hearing there was a great exchange between Noem and Sen. Chris Coons, who asked the DHS chief about Democrat generated rumors that ICE officers would be at midterm election polling places this coming November. Noem made it uncomfortable for Coons:

Noem's clapback to Coons has him SHAKING 🔥



Looney Sen. Cooney: “Will you rule out the deployment of ICE to polling places this November?”



NOEM: “Do you plan on illegals voting in our elections, Senator?”pic.twitter.com/43lOyulqwd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2026

Ouch! That was actually entertaining.

ILLEGAL ALIENS SHOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED TO VOTE IN AMERICAN ELECTIONS.



Only Americans citizens should be electing American leaders. pic.twitter.com/8LWyEhLhVG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 3, 2026

Here's a longer exchange. Coons answered Noem's question about if he expects illegal aliens to try and vote in U.S. elections with "I do not." Then he should have nothing to worry about:

🚨 BOOM! Kristi Noem just hit back HARD at Democrat Senator Coons who DEMANDED ICE stay away from polling places



COONS: Will you rule out, under oath, the deployment of ICE to polling places this November?



NOEM: “Do you plan on illegals voting in our elections, Senator?!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikaXCPajbU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

The Democrats are worried for reasons they'll never admit:

He knows that illegals vote and is scared shitless it will be stopped. — Kate (@kate_p45) March 3, 2026

If you're a LEGAL CITIZEN going to vote, why the HELL would you be worried about immigration authorities?



It makes zero sense. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

Making zero sense is what the Democrats are all about.

