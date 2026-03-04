Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've...
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With a Brutal Retort

Doug P. | 9:02 AM on March 04, 2026

Yesterday Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the hearing was at one point interrupted by an ICE Watch activist who somehow was allowed to enter the room carrying a large backpack. 

During another part of the hearing there was a great exchange between Noem and Sen. Chris Coons, who asked the DHS chief about Democrat generated rumors that ICE officers would be at midterm election polling places this coming November. Noem made it uncomfortable for Coons: 

Ouch! That was actually entertaining. 

Here's a longer exchange. Coons answered Noem's question about if he expects illegal aliens to try and vote in U.S. elections with "I do not." Then he should have nothing to worry about: 

The Democrats are worried for reasons they'll never admit:

Making zero sense is what the Democrats are all about. 

*****

