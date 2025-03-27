Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by His Official Account (We Got It)

All we have to say to Democrats is, PLEASE, keep up what you're doing. Not only are they doing their part to keep America sane and RED, but they continue to hand us some pretty stellar Twitchy fodder. The dumber the Dem, the better the read.

Advertisement

That's always been our motto.

And woof, Tim Walz is not the sharpest tool in the shed; he's just a tool.

Take a look at this snafu:

🚨 SCOOP: Tim Walz has deleted this post from his official government account that featured not one, but TWO upside-down American flags at a rally he spoke at.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/zCwudazoVx — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 27, 2025

What makes this even funnier (sadder?) is that Walz seems to think he can secure the Democratic presidential nod in 2028. Seems he's surrounding himself with people who seem to have a real dislike for America, which, when you think about it, actually is a good fit for their agenda. Now he needs to start dropping more f-bombs, and he'll be all set.

I remember when this was an issue.. https://t.co/8e7JnP4KcM — JW 🇺🇸 (@joshuawoodward_) March 27, 2025

Right? If memory serves, our pals on the Left were demanding Alito resign.

But it's ok for Walz to post the same image FROM HIS OFFICIAL ACCOUNT on X. Totally.

that's with just 20 people showing up. — needsaballgag (@needsaballgag) March 27, 2025

Ok, so this is a fair point.

Let's not pretend Walz brought many people in unless they wanted to see him prance and dance.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: Jasmine Crockett Goes Full TRASH When Prompted to Apologize for Mocking Abbott's Disability (Watch)

How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board

From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY

============================================================