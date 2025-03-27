Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS...
Can Mass Deportations Save America?
RFK Jr. Announces Planned Cuts to HHS Bureaucracy and CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS
VIP
Anti-Trumper Reminiscing About How GREAT It Was When Obama Trashed Romney Doesn't Sit...
The Media's Telling on Themselves With All the Sudden Hyperventilating About WH Accountabi...
Joy Behar Has Selective Memory Loss, Claims Trump Is the Only POTUS to...
Congressman Brandon Gill Destroys Uber-Liberal NPR CEO During Hearing
WOW: Jasmine Crockett Goes Full TRASH When Prompted to Apologize for Mocking Abbott's...
YIKES: Babysitter Doing Nighttime Monster Check Finds Something SCARY Under Child's Bed
How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension...
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating...
VIP
The Dem Strategy of Embracing the Same Unpopular Positions but Swearing a Lot...
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier -...

Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic From Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by His Official Account (We Got It)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

All we have to say to Democrats is, PLEASE, keep up what you're doing. Not only are they doing their part to keep America sane and RED, but they continue to hand us some pretty stellar Twitchy fodder. The dumber the Dem, the better the read.

Advertisement

That's always been our motto.

And woof, Tim Walz is not the sharpest tool in the shed; he's just a tool.

Take a look at this snafu:

What makes this even funnier (sadder?) is that Walz seems to think he can secure the Democratic presidential nod in 2028. Seems he's surrounding himself with people who seem to have a real dislike for America, which, when you think about it, actually is a good fit for their agenda. Now he needs to start dropping more f-bombs, and he'll be all set.

Right? If memory serves, our pals on the Left were demanding Alito resign. 

But it's ok for Walz to post the same image FROM HIS OFFICIAL ACCOUNT on X. Totally.

Recommended

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ok, so this is a fair point.

Let's not pretend Walz brought many people in unless they wanted to see him prance and dance.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: Jasmine Crockett Goes Full TRASH When Prompted to Apologize for Mocking Abbott's Disability (Watch)

How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board

From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY

============================================================

Tags: AMERICA DEMOCRAT FLAG TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch)
Sam J.
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board
Sam J.
RFK Jr. Announces Planned Cuts to HHS Bureaucracy and CUE THE LEFTIST MELTDOWNS
Grateful Calvin
Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above the Law (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Babysitter Doing Nighttime Monster Check Finds Something SCARY Under Child's Bed
Amy Curtis
How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harry Sisson Breaks Silence on Allegations of His Predatory Behavior and Just GUESS Who He Blames (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement