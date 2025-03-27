WATCH Jasmine Crockett's Reaction When Asked to Apologize for MOCKING Greg Abbott's Disability (Video)

Dear Democrats,

Thank you for making Jasmine Crockett the face of your party. In a time when adults actually being in charge of your party could eventually pose a risk to the Right, knowing that Crockett is the best you have to offer is very reassuring.

We thought AOC was bad, but wow, Jasmine is worse.

We are so grateful we can count on you all to do your part, ensuring our country stays sane and red.

Love and kisses,

Twitchy

Heh.

As our beloved, wonderful, amazing, talented, and stunningly good-looking readers know, Jasmine Crockett made fun of Greg Abbott and his use of a wheelchair. Now, being a complete liar and fake, she later claimed her comments had nothing to do with his wheelchair, but grrrrrrrl, please.

Ain't nobody buyin' that.

Watch Jasmine's reaction to being asked about issuing an apology to Abbott - this is her TRUE form.

🚨JASMINE CROCKETT CONFRONTED: REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR HOT-WHEELS COMMENT!



"Why won't you apologize?!"



CROCKETT: "I put out a statement."



"That didn't have an apology in it."



CROCKETT: "So read my statement!"



"I did read it! It did not have an apology."



CROCKETT: "Okay.… pic.twitter.com/GqaGea2fNO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2025

Post continues:

CROCKETT: "Okay. Well, I'm done with this." "You don't feel bad about making fun of someone?!" CROCKETT: "I'm done. I'm going."

Classy as ever.

Why does she have Capitol police protection? — Mariana (@texasmariana) March 27, 2025

Because she's totally oppressed and stuff, didn't you hear?

In every sense of the word.

Yup.

