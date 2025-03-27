How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)

Tim Walz Tries Hiding Pic from Anti-American Rally He Spoke at Shared by...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Just to be clear, we're not sure what level of reading comprehension MSNBC expects of their hosts, journos, and pundits but it must not be all that high. Maybe this is another one of those DEI things that we don't hear about since it's MSNBC.

Or maybe they like it when their hosts like Alicia Menendez deliberately get something wrong as long as it's the right anti-Trump message.

Watch this ... and as Maze points out, pay attention to how she translates what she just read.

So either she sees protest as a violent thing OR she's a complete imbecile.

We're willing to embrace the power of and here.

*such a great catch by Twitchy favorite, @mazemoore*

Whoa, he's right.

We did NOT originally make that connection ... this knowledge makes this even funnier.

That or as we said before, she's a complete idiot.

And again, it is likely both.

It's all she knows.

Think about who her dad is.

*snort*

Let us be clear.

============================================================

