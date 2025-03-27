How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)

Just to be clear, we're not sure what level of reading comprehension MSNBC expects of their hosts, journos, and pundits but it must not be all that high. Maybe this is another one of those DEI things that we don't hear about since it's MSNBC.

Advertisement

Or maybe they like it when their hosts like Alicia Menendez deliberately get something wrong as long as it's the right anti-Trump message.

Watch this ... and as Maze points out, pay attention to how she translates what she just read.

This is MSNBC host Alicia Menendez. Alicia is not the brightest person to ever host a TV show.



Listen to how she translates the headline that she had just read.



"Just to be clear." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6GL33iC915 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2025

So either she sees protest as a violent thing OR she's a complete imbecile.

We're willing to embrace the power of and here.

*such a great catch by Twitchy favorite, @mazemoore*

It's Bob "gold bars" Menendez's daughter sooooo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 27, 2025

Whoa, he's right.

We did NOT originally make that connection ... this knowledge makes this even funnier.

She just unwittingly acknowledged that Democrat protests are literally violent.



Can't argue with that truth. — Conservative Political Outsider (@PhillyCPO) March 27, 2025

That or as we said before, she's a complete idiot.

And again, it is likely both.

Of course she equated violence to protesting. MSNBC doesn't air the violence and only shows "peaceful" protests. — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) March 27, 2025

It's all she knows.

Think about who her dad is.

*snort*

Comprehension skills are a valuable commodity. Case in point. 🤨 — DJH (@georgiagirl211) March 27, 2025

Let us be clear.

============================================================

Related:

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board

From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY

'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020

Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO

============================================================