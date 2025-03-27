How Dumb Is MSNBC? THIS Dumb! Watch MSNBC's Alicia Menendez Fail Reading Comprehension In Real Time (Vid)

Just to be clear, we're not sure what level of reading comprehension MSNBC expects of their hosts, journos, and pundits but it must not be all that high. Maybe this is another one of those DEI things that we don't hear about since it's MSNBC.
Or maybe they like it when their hosts like Alicia Menendez deliberately get something wrong as long as it's the right anti-Trump message.
Watch this ... and as Maze points out, pay attention to how she translates what she just read.
This is MSNBC host Alicia Menendez. Alicia is not the brightest person to ever host a TV show.— MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2025
Listen to how she translates the headline that she had just read.
"Just to be clear." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6GL33iC915
So either she sees protest as a violent thing OR she's a complete imbecile.
We're willing to embrace the power of and here.
*such a great catch by Twitchy favorite, @mazemoore*
A "mostly peaceful" protest. pic.twitter.com/UDJsDqssVb— Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) March 27, 2025
It's Bob "gold bars" Menendez's daughter sooooo— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 27, 2025
Whoa, he's right.
We did NOT originally make that connection ... this knowledge makes this even funnier.
She just unwittingly acknowledged that Democrat protests are literally violent.— Conservative Political Outsider (@PhillyCPO) March 27, 2025
Can't argue with that truth.
That or as we said before, she's a complete idiot.
And again, it is likely both.
Of course she equated violence to protesting. MSNBC doesn't air the violence and only shows "peaceful" protests.— Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) March 27, 2025
Recommended
It's all she knows.
Think about who her dad is.
*snort*
Comprehension skills are a valuable commodity. Case in point. 🤨— DJH (@georgiagirl211) March 27, 2025
Let us be clear.
============================================================
Related:
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Needs Just TWO Words to OWN the Pete Hegseth-Hating Media AND Their Tiny Pitchforks
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board
From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY
'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020
Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member