Scott Adams Says Obama's Russia Hoax and the 'Fine People' Lie Ruined His...
VIP
The Projectionist: Beto O’Rourke Accuses Trump of Doing What the Dems Have Planned...
NPR and PBS Can Drop The Silly ‘Straight Down the Middle’ Lie Now...
Jonathan Turley Says John Brennan Is Most Vulnerable to Charges in Obama’s Russian...
Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
CA State Senator Scott Wiener Assumes There Are No Drag Queens or Trans...
Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals
Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
What Bias? Check Out PBS News’ Headline on DNI Tulsi Gabbard's 'Efforts to...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at...
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review
VIP
It's Time for the GOP to Undo the Damage Tony Evers Wrought on...
OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's Ameri...
Please Don't Fire Me Early! Watch Stephen Colbert PANIC As Guest Sandra Oh...

Trump Outsmarts Rogue Judges and Finds Way to Keep Alina Habba as Top Federal Prosecutor in NJ

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:19 AM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Activist judges in New Jersey got their way temporarily. They successfully got Alina Habba to step down as the interim U.S. Attorney General of New Jersey. They then installed Desiree Leigh Grace as the state's top federal prosecutor. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi then removed Grace. This cleared the way for Donald Trump to yank Habba’s pending nomination and instead name her the ACTING U.S. Attorney General of New Jersey. Whew!

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

It was a complicated series of events, but Trump ultimately got what he wanted. 

Thanks to AI, posters were able to show how they think Habba reacted to the news. (WATCH)

Any other Republican president would have rolled over.

Posters say these rogue activist judges are out of control, and many don’t think their actions through.

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Advertisement

Alina Habba’s term as acting U.S. Attorney General of New Jersey expires in 210 days. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JUDGES LIBERAL MEDIA NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Scott Adams Says Obama's Russia Hoax and the 'Fine People' Lie Ruined His Life and Split America
Warren Squire
Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Says John Brennan Is Most Vulnerable to Charges in Obama’s Russian Collusion Hoax
Warren Squire
OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
NPR and PBS Can Drop The Silly ‘Straight Down the Middle’ Lie Now that Taxpayer Funding Has Ended
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES Sam J.
Advertisement