Trump Outsmarts Rogue Judges and Finds Way to Keep Alina Habba as Top Federal Prosecutor in NJ

Activist judges in New Jersey got their way temporarily. They successfully got Alina Habba to step down as the interim U.S. Attorney General of New Jersey. They then installed Desiree Leigh Grace as the state's top federal prosecutor. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi then removed Grace. This cleared the way for Donald Trump to yank Habba’s pending nomination and instead name her the ACTING U.S. Attorney General of New Jersey. Whew!

🚨 BREAKING - THEY LOST: New Jersey liberal justices succeeded in making Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba step down.



And she was just appointed as ACTING US Attorney for New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/F3Hp5IU5RO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 24, 2025

It was a complicated series of events, but Trump ultimately got what he wanted.

Thanks to AI, posters were able to show how they think Habba reacted to the news. (WATCH)

Alina Habba said she’s not leaving pic.twitter.com/dK0QniWRDX — Le Bark News (@LeBarkNews) July 24, 2025

This was a great move! Checkmate! — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) July 24, 2025

The leftist elite in New Jersey are going to lose their S*** over this 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

I can see the mushroom cloud from their heads exploding from here... pic.twitter.com/UJRa5NovUM — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) July 24, 2025

I voted for this! 😂😂 — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) July 24, 2025

Any other Republican president would have rolled over.

Posters say these rogue activist judges are out of control, and many don’t think their actions through.

Activist judges are some of the dumbest people in the country. They can’t think beyond a few steps. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 24, 2025

They WAY overestimate the power and influence they actually have. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 24, 2025

They tried to force her out.

Trump just moved her up.



Alina Habba went from interim to Acting U.S. Attorney in the blink of an eye, because that’s what happens when you don’t fold under pressure.



Checkmate, again. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 24, 2025

The system hates when you outsmart it. Well played, Trump! — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) July 25, 2025

Things like this were let to happen in his first term. Thank God he's got a team behind him now. It's like every fight he took on was by his hand alone back then. It's amazing he was able to focus on so many different things really. God bless this man and his team! — Heidi (@2024Shitshow) July 24, 2025

Alina Habba’s term as acting U.S. Attorney General of New Jersey expires in 210 days.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

