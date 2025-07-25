Scott Adams Says Obama's Russia Hoax and the 'Fine People' Lie Ruined His Life and Split America

Many Americans have stories of how politics has torn their families and friendships apart. The worst of these happened when President Donald Trump first ran for office and then won the presidency. Of course, we now have proof that two events which caused those separations were hoaxes perpetrated on the American people by 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats. The biggest perpetrator is President Barack Obama. Cartoonist and political commentator Scott Adams says those hoaxes ruined his life.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scott Adams: Obama's Russia Hoax & 'Fine People' Lie Ruined My Life and Divided America! @ScottAdamsSays: "Let me say that again. Those two hoaxes, Russia, Russia, Russia and the fine people hoax ruined my life because those are the hoaxes that allowed my entire social group to say, 'Are you kidding me? You're backing Trump. Trump's a Russian puppet.' And he said that neo-Nazis are fine people. So, we can't even talk to you again. You're so bad that we can't invite you anywhere. We can't be your friend. And you should just f**k off. So, this is very personal to me."

Adams explains it all here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Scott Adams: Obama's Russia Hoax & 'Fine People' Lie Ruined My Life and Divided America!@ScottAdamsSays: "Let me say that again. Those two hoaxes, Russia, Russia, Russia and the fine people hoax ruined my life because those are the hoaxes that allowed my entire social group to… pic.twitter.com/wCHJ46yORc — Quotes By Scott Adams ☕️ (@QuotesFromCWSA) July 24, 2025

Felt this one. — Dax (@daxgravic) July 24, 2025

Same...big time — Quotes By Scott Adams ☕️ (@QuotesFromCWSA) July 24, 2025

Most people do.

One commenter explains how the lies of Obama and their support of Trump drove a wedge between her and her sisters.

My support of Donald Trump cost me my sisters, all 6 of them. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) July 24, 2025

In my family, we mostly agreed to disagree and that worked out really well.....except for two sisters who still not talking to each other, everyone else got along really well !! — RogerThat™ (@RogerMi1954) July 24, 2025

I wish I could say the same. We're just now beginning to talk again. Until recently, I hadn't seen any of them since July 4th 2021 when I was shunned because I refused the vAcC. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) July 24, 2025

I hope they realize and make amends with you. I have siblings and I hate it when we fight. — Quotes By Scott Adams ☕️ (@QuotesFromCWSA) July 24, 2025

It’s hard to believe that Democrats abandoned family members over the jab. Insane!

One poster says it’s all about perspective. It’s not that your life was ruined, you just learned who your true friends and family were.

I would rephrase that. Those hoaxes didn’t ruin your life. They just showed you who your real friends (and family) are. We’re all going through it, Scott, and let me just say…I don’t even miss them. — DivineHammer (@Cunninghammer17) July 24, 2025

I understand how it ruined Scott’s business. But personally, I think it weeded out the friends that weren’t really friends. Good friends, overlook shortcomings, like being politically naïve or not caring enough about the friendship to actually go look up the uncut video (fine people hoax) As far as the media ... Scott, I am 1000% with you. And Obama and all of the other politicians who knowingly lied for political gain.I know they’re not held accountable for what they say - this is a great example of where that needs to undergo some key changes. — Fat Santa (@BknDrum) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

The best solution is to try not to talk about politics with friends and family with TDS. It can be done. — Rita Maria (@MartinezRitaM) July 25, 2025

That works for me too. They love bringing it up, but I give it zero oxygen even if I disagree. Learnt my lesson. I only discuss openly with a few people who I know can manage the conversation without it affecting our relationship. — Quotes By Scott Adams ☕️ (@QuotesFromCWSA) July 25, 2025

It’s sad that some still have to navigate interactions with family members because of politics. Now that the truth is out about Obama’s hoaxes, you would think Democrats in the wrong would apologize, but it’s more likely they’ll double down and continue using the lies to justify their separation.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.