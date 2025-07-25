Trump Outsmarts Rogue Judges and Finds Way to Keep Alina Habba as Top...
Scott Adams Says Obama's Russia Hoax and the 'Fine People' Lie Ruined His Life and Split America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:44 AM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Many Americans have stories of how politics has torn their families and friendships apart. The worst of these happened when President Donald Trump first ran for office and then won the presidency. Of course, we now have proof that two events which caused those separations were hoaxes perpetrated on the American people by 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats. The biggest perpetrator is President Barack Obama. Cartoonist and political commentator Scott Adams says those hoaxes ruined his life.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Adams: Obama's Russia Hoax & 'Fine People' Lie Ruined My Life and Divided America!

@ScottAdamsSays: "Let me say that again. Those two hoaxes, Russia, Russia, Russia and the fine people hoax ruined my life because those are the hoaxes that allowed my entire social group to say, 'Are you kidding me? You're backing Trump. Trump's a Russian puppet.' And he said that neo-Nazis are fine people. So, we can't even talk to you again. You're so bad that we can't invite you anywhere. We can't be your friend. And you should just f**k off. So, this is very personal to me."

Adams explains it all here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Most people do.

One commenter explains how the lies of Obama and their support of Trump drove a wedge between her and her sisters.

It’s hard to believe that Democrats abandoned family members over the jab. Insane!

One poster says it’s all about perspective. It’s not that your life was ruined, you just learned who your true friends and family were.

I understand how it ruined Scott’s business. But personally, I think it weeded out the friends that weren’t really friends. Good friends, overlook shortcomings, like being politically naïve or not caring enough about the friendship to actually go look up the uncut video (fine people hoax) As far as the media ... Scott, I am 1000% with you. And Obama and all of the other politicians who knowingly lied for political gain.I know they’re not held accountable for what they say - this is a great example of where that needs to undergo some key changes.

— Fat Santa (@BknDrum) July 24, 2025

It’s sad that some still have to navigate interactions with family members because of politics. Now that the truth is out about Obama’s hoaxes, you would think Democrats in the wrong would apologize, but it’s more likely they’ll double down and continue using the lies to justify their separation.

