Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer

If you're reading these posts in order, you'll know that plenty of people on X agree with this editor that Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono is the dumbest member of Congress. She helped prove that again on Wednesday, when the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing on “Ending Illegal DEI Discrimination & Preferences: Enforcing Our Civil Rights Laws.”

Among those testifying before the subcommittee were Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal. Hirono tried to nail Hamilton by asking him if any court has said that DEI is unconstitutional, yes or no. She got her answer.

WRECKED.



Hirono: Has any court said that DEI is unconstitutional? Yes or no?



Hamilton: Yes.



Hirono: Which court?



Hamilton: The United States Supreme Court.



Hirono: I disagree with you…



Hamilton: You can go read it yourself.



🔥🔥🔥

"I disagree with you" on the facts.

yes Senator @maziehirono, Read it yourself. And the Constitution.

She has a cameo at the bottom of my chart…

She made the chart, at the level of "Intellectual capacity indiscernible from a glob of used toothpaste."

Hirono couldn't make her way through the text of a Supreme Court decision if her life depended on it. — CStanOnX (@CStanOnX) July 24, 2025



Nailed with the fact and still won't accept it. — Dave Mucci (@Dmucci121) July 24, 2025

Hirono beclowns herself, her party, women, and the State of Hawaii whenever she speaks. — Amber Brittain-Hale (@DrBrittainHale) July 24, 2025

Hawaii isn’t sending its best!



Hirono: If you think SCOTUS said the diversity goal is unconstitutional, you’re very wrong.



Hirono: If you think SCOTUS said the diversity goal is unconstitutional, you're very wrong.

Hamilton: You just spouted off so many straw men you could fill a field in Kansas. We're not talking about diversity, we're talking about discrimination.

FATALITY.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against radical left discriminatory policies like DEI.

