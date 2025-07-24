Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
CA State Senator Scott Wiener Assumes There Are No Drag Queens or Trans...
Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals
What Bias? Check Out PBS News’ Headline on DNI Tulsi Gabbard's 'Efforts to...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at...
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review
VIP
It's Time for the GOP to Undo the Damage Tony Evers Wrought on...
OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's Ameri...
Please Don't Fire Me Early! Watch Stephen Colbert PANIC As Guest Sandra Oh...
Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grie...
Brian Stelter Notes That Donations to PBS and NPR Stations Have Exploded, But...
WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens
VIP
Keep the Family Close: Why Being an Involved Grandparent Matters After Retirement
Protect the Kids: Kaiser Permanente Says It Will 'Pause' Gender Surgeries for Minors

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you're reading these posts in order, you'll know that plenty of people on X agree with this editor that Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono is the dumbest member of Congress. She helped prove that again on Wednesday, when the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing on “Ending Illegal DEI Discrimination & Preferences: Enforcing Our Civil Rights Laws.”

Advertisement

Among those testifying before the subcommittee were Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal. Hirono tried to nail Hamilton by asking him if any court has said that DEI is unconstitutional, yes or no. She got her answer.

"I disagree with you" on the facts.

She made the chart, at the level of "Intellectual capacity indiscernible from a glob of used toothpaste."

Recommended

OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

FATALITY.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against radical left discriminatory policies like DEI.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

MAZIE HIRONO SUPREME COURT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at All’
Brett T.
Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals
Brett T.
Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
Eric V.
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review
Brett T.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement