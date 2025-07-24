Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at All’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

As this editor often says, all of us here at Twitchy keep a running list of the top 10 dumbest members of Congress. For this editor, the top 10 shifts around, but Sen. Mazie Hirono comes in at No. 1 consistently. Take her approach to nominations. Back in 2022, she assured Ketanji Brown Jackson, "Your nomination is not about filling a quota," which President Joe Biden made perfectly clear it was.

When President Donald Trump was elected for a second term, she naturally opposed all of the nominees for his cabinet. She was too late to stop his confirmation, but she claimed that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino was "not at all qualified" for the position. It was a treat earlier this year, though, when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shut her down for characterizing him as a drunk womanizer.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Jeanine Pirro to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Of course, Hirono claimed that Pirro was also unqualified for the position, because she appeared on Fox News or something.

Grateful Calvin
See, this editor isn't alone in believing she's the dumbest member of Congress.

But both she and Hegseth are nothing more than Fox News personalities, right? That's why President Trump picked them.

Yes.

Even Cory Booker can't wait for her to shut up.

***

