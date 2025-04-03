Sen. Mazie Hirono Declares Dan Bongino Is Not at All Qualified

Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

All of us here at Twitchy have our mental lists of the dumbest members of Congress. There's a lot of competition — AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Eric Swalwell — but this editor has to go with Sen. Mazie Hirono. It's astounding that she's a senator.

Hirono reflexively voted against all of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Hirono smeared Pete Hegseth as a drunk womanizer and continuously "moved on" when he pushed back against her gross accusations that weren't even questions.

Now Hirono has set her sights on FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. We think Bongino was a great appointment."I promise you, if you’re one of the bad guys, you’re about to have a really bad day soon," he recently posted.

Hirono doesn't think Bongino is at all qualified for the job, however. Too late — he was sworn in last month.

Say it all you want — he's still the FBI's Deputy Director.

We all know who's not qualified for the job in this situation. We're not sure why Hirono has a but up her butt today about Bongino, but she had her input at the confirmation hearings, and he was sworn in anyway, so what's the point of this post?

***

Tags: DAN BONGINO FBI MAZIE HIRONO

