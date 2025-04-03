Sen. Mazie Hirono Declares Dan Bongino Is Not at All Qualified

All of us here at Twitchy have our mental lists of the dumbest members of Congress. There's a lot of competition — AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Eric Swalwell — but this editor has to go with Sen. Mazie Hirono. It's astounding that she's a senator.

Hirono reflexively voted against all of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Hirono smeared Pete Hegseth as a drunk womanizer and continuously "moved on" when he pushed back against her gross accusations that weren't even questions.

Now Hirono has set her sights on FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. We think Bongino was a great appointment."I promise you, if you’re one of the bad guys, you’re about to have a really bad day soon," he recently posted.

Hirono doesn't think Bongino is at all qualified for the job, however. Too late — he was sworn in last month.

Dan Bongino, the new FBI Deputy Director has:



Accused the FBI of covering up Jan. 6

Called for the disbandment of the FBI

Claimed that personnel should suffer ‘real material losses’



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Dan Bongino is not at all qualified for this job. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 3, 2025

Say it all you want — he's still the FBI's Deputy Director.

You don’t need to convince me, senator. I’m already thrilled he’s in the job. https://t.co/2Vq9W4V60a — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) April 3, 2025

Well, to be fair, you are not qualified for any job above dog walker, so I can understand your confusion. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) April 3, 2025

Sounds to me like he's more qualified for his job than you are for yours, tbh. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) April 3, 2025

He sounds awesome! — Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) April 3, 2025

I love everything you just posted about Dan the man — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) April 3, 2025

Stop, please. I can't take any more winning. — Author Walt Browning (@waltbrowning) April 3, 2025

We know what he’s done, that’s why we hired him. — Gregory B (@GregoryB_JMJ) April 3, 2025

You didn't need to convince me that @dbongino is doing a great job and the right man for the position.... — X-OT 🇺🇲 (@XOT2020) April 3, 2025

And he’s been correct on every count. We’re looking forward to seeing his actions that follow through on these opinions. — TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) April 3, 2025

Ok thanks for the input... your opinion will be reviewed and dismissed shortly. — Brianison75 (@brianison75) April 3, 2025

We all know who's not qualified for the job in this situation. We're not sure why Hirono has a but up her butt today about Bongino, but she had her input at the confirmation hearings, and he was sworn in anyway, so what's the point of this post?

