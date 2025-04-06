Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY...
Keep Fighting, Ladies! Female Disc Golfer Walks Out of Competition Instead of Facing a Man

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 06, 2025
ImgFlip

This has been a good week for women standing up and saying 'No' to trans insanity invading their sports and safe spaces. Earlier in the week we told you about Stephanie Turner, the college fencer who refused to compete against a man.

Now a female disc golfer is standing up for herself and her sport by refusing to compete against a man:

There is zero reason to let men into women's sports, no matter how they identify.

Most of the time, these are mediocre men who can't compete against other men so they 'identify' as women to enter women's competitions.

And the Left cheers them on.

The Left will punish them and push back.

But women will win in the end.

We see what you did there.

Men have stolen 900 medals from women thus far.

Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME
Amy Curtis
That is a dude.

Correct.

The hassles and bullying are the point, though.

Men need to stand up for women against those delusional men, too.

