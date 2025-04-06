Keep Fighting, Ladies! Female Disc Golfer Walks Out of Competition Instead of Facing a Man

This has been a good week for women standing up and saying 'No' to trans insanity invading their sports and safe spaces. Earlier in the week we told you about Stephanie Turner, the college fencer who refused to compete against a man.

Now a female disc golfer is standing up for herself and her sport by refusing to compete against a man:

NEW: Female disc golfer Abigail Wilson storms off, refuses to compete against a transgender opponent.



Good for her.



Wilson took a stand for Women’s sports and was heard lashing out to the crowd as she walked away.



“Females must be protected in our division. This is unfair. I… pic.twitter.com/kYZA6q7s6R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2025

There is zero reason to let men into women's sports, no matter how they identify.

Most of the time, these are mediocre men who can't compete against other men so they 'identify' as women to enter women's competitions.

And the Left cheers them on.

This is how we win. Just refuse to go along with it. pic.twitter.com/SxPDSwLCYa — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) April 6, 2025

The Left will punish them and push back.

But women will win in the end.

Abigail Wilson took a stand.



Discus. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 6, 2025

We see what you did there.

I wish this wasn’t happening! Men dont belong in women’s sports and so many of these women are losing their opportunity at winning in what they’ve trained hard for! — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwood_X) April 6, 2025

Men have stolen 900 medals from women thus far.

Collin - this is the guy: Natalie Ryan.

He sued the league into submission so he could play with the WOMEN. https://t.co/bW1KWJDMxG — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 6, 2025

That is a dude.

Good for her. She walked away from a rigged game. Women shouldn’t have to sacrifice their safety, careers, or dignity to appease delusions. This isn’t inclusion, it’s ideological bullying — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) April 6, 2025

Correct.

Judging by the number of posts I've seen about this unjust phenomenon, I'd guess there are enough fake women by now to have their own division; so they can leave biological females to enjoy fair play without hassles. https://t.co/TliI71kDSX — Margaret Manzi🚛 (@mostquiet) April 6, 2025

The hassles and bullying are the point, though.

Proud of this woman! More women Ned to fight for their rights and real men should be protecting them as well. https://t.co/FcscTRMdSf — Nick Kupper (@realnickkupper) April 6, 2025

Men need to stand up for women against those delusional men, too.