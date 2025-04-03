Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out (WATCH)

Yesterday, we told you about the courageous female college fencer who was expelled from a tournament for refusing to compete against a trans-identifying biological male.

Today we can tell you that the athlete, Stephanie Turner, has come forward to share her story:

Female fencer refuses to compete against a male opponent and receives massive punishment. Full story with @JackThompsonFOX. https://t.co/gl0pP79ddE — ICONS (@icons_women) April 2, 2025

Fencer Stephanie Turner reveals why she took herself out of the tournament when faced with a transgender opponent on @AmericaRpts. pic.twitter.com/xXKhHKCPCe — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2025

From the Fox News article:

"I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women's objections regarding [its gender eligibility policy]," Turner said. "I took a knee immediately at that point. Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So when I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women's tournament. And I will not fence this individual.' "Redmond didn't hear me, and he comes up to me, and he thinks that I may be hurt, or he doesn't understand what's happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you."

That's an amazing level of composure on Turner's part. She wasn't unkind, she wasn't cruel, she was merely stating facts.

"'It will probably, at least for a moment, destroy my life. I don't think that it's going to be easy for me from now on going to fencing tournaments. I don't think it's going to be easy for me at practice,' Turner said. 'It's very hard for me to do… — keith (@fuzzyphysics) April 3, 2025

No, it won't be easy for her for a little while but she made her stand (by taking a knee) anyway.

Just think. If all women in all sports, took a knee when asked to compete against a male? Who would be left standing and what competitions would there be left for them to play? I think the message would be crystal clear. This seems to be the only way to be heard. — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) April 3, 2025

The athletic governing bodies are most certainly in dereliction of duty, and yes, actions like Turner's do seem the only way this changes. Which makes us even more thankful for the women who are brave enough to do it.

As for USA Fencing, well, they had this to say:

For now, we'll leave it at this: enjoy that ratio.

She is the real winner here! — David Flosi (@DLFlosi) April 3, 2025

We couldn't agree more.

