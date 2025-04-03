Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out (WATCH)

New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris
Amy
Amy | 9:20 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File

Yesterday, we told you about the courageous female college fencer who was expelled from a tournament for refusing to compete against a trans-identifying biological male.

Today we can tell you that the athlete, Stephanie Turner, has come forward to share her story:

From the Fox News article:

"I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women's objections regarding [its gender eligibility policy]," Turner said. 

"I took a knee immediately at that point. Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So when I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women's tournament. And I will not fence this individual.'

"Redmond didn't hear me, and he comes up to me, and he thinks that I may be hurt, or he doesn't understand what's happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you."

That's an amazing level of composure on Turner's part. She wasn't unkind, she wasn't cruel, she was merely stating facts. 

It really is a must-read, must-watch interview:

SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else
Grateful Calvin
No, it won't be easy for her for a little while but she made her stand (by taking a knee) anyway.

The athletic governing bodies are most certainly in dereliction of duty, and yes, actions like Turner's do seem the only way this changes. Which makes us even more thankful for the women who are brave enough to do it.

As for USA Fencing, well, they had this to say:

For now, we'll leave it at this: enjoy that ratio.

We couldn't agree more.

COLLEGE FEMALE GENDER SPORTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMAN

