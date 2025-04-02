Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological Male

Another day, another story about a female athlete being denied an opportunity to compete fairly in a sport after having worked long and hard to develop the skills to get to a championship level.

Advertisement

In this case, the sport is college fencing. Take a look at this brave young woman's protest:

Female fencer takes a knee to protest against her biologically male opponent during a fencing match.



The opponent, Redmond Sullivan, switched from the men's fencing team to the women's fencing team at Wagner College last year.



Sullivan shockingly started dominating the… pic.twitter.com/v0uw8NF6Ji — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 2, 2025

The post continues:

...female competition after the switch was made.During the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers last year, for example, Sullivan competed with the female athletes and won. The video below reportedly took place over the weekend."Sullivan's female opponent was expelled from the USA Fencing event at the Univ. of Maryland over the weekend," reported ICONS. Video: @icons_women

First of all, major respect for her for taking a stand (in this case, by taking a knee). It takes a lot of courage to risk being labeled all kinds of nasty things simply for refusing to participate in the delusion that has gripped society for far too long, especially when you're young.

It's outrageous that the female athlete had to be the one to put a stop to this nonsense:

Sick to death of this. Absolutely sick of it.



“How does this affect you women?”



Like this. Every time.



All males OUT of women’s sports. https://t.co/tPXhY6xpUP — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) April 2, 2025





Can you imagine punishing a woman for choosing to not fight a man in college sports?



What kind of upside down world are we living in?



I hate this. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 2, 2025

Unfortunately, we don't have to imagine it because it keeps happening over and over.

And, also, unfortunately, there seems to be only one way it changes:

This is how it's done.



This nonsense only stops when every female athlete refuses to compete against males. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 2, 2025

Good for her. Until all female athletes do this … this idiocy will continue. Would love to have heard what the dude said to her. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 2, 2025

I hate to see her lose for her cause but it is a brave and necessary effort.



Well done. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) April 2, 2025

We hate that she had to take a loss, too, but if you look at the big picture?

This was ultimately a win for this athlete and for female athletes everywhere.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.