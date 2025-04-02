‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional
Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological Male

Amy
Amy | 7:40 PM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

Another day, another story about a female athlete being denied an opportunity to compete fairly in a sport after having worked long and hard to develop the skills to get to a championship level.

In this case, the sport is college fencing. Take a look at this brave young woman's protest:

The post continues:

...female competition after the switch was made.During the Connecticut Division Junior Olympic Qualifiers last year, for example, Sullivan competed with the female athletes and won. The video below reportedly took place over the weekend."Sullivan's female opponent was expelled from the USA Fencing event at the Univ. of Maryland over the weekend," reported ICONS. Video:

@icons_women 

First of all, major respect for her for taking a stand (in this case, by taking a knee). It takes a lot of courage to risk being labeled all kinds of nasty things simply for refusing to participate in the delusion that has gripped society for far too long, especially when you're young.

It's outrageous that the female athlete had to be the one to put a stop to this nonsense:

Unfortunately, we don't have to imagine it because it keeps happening over and over.

And, also, unfortunately, there seems to be only one way it changes:

We hate that she had to take a loss, too, but if you look at the big picture?

This was ultimately a win for this athlete and for female athletes everywhere.

