Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share Plans With Dems

Over the weekend President Trump ordered airstrikes on three nuclear facilities inside of Iran which, according to the White House, were successful.

You probably could have guessed what happened next when it comes to the response from many Dems:

The developing narrative on the Left seems to be that congressional leaders were not informed about the strikes, which Karoline Leavitt says isn't true, except for Hakeem Jeffries, who apparently didn't answer:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt debunked another media narrative.



Congressional Democrat leadership claims they weren't contacted before strikes on Iran occurred.



That's a lie.



"We made calls to congressional leadership. In fact, Hakeem Jeffries couldn't be…

As for the reasons the Trump White House might be hesitant to share their plans with the Democrat/"Resistance" side of the aisle too far ahead of time, Lara Logan brought back just one big example that helps explain it:

This is why the Admin cannot share their plans - they are surrounded by traitors. https://t.co/d6Tt63k7vo — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 23, 2025

Anybody who is seriously wondering why Team Trump might be hesitant to share their plans outside the inner circle should just watch that video for an explanation.

What does it say about the enemy within when you can’t let your own leaders know what you’re doing… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 22, 2025

That kind of thing is certainly more than problematic:

FLASHBACK: Gen. Mark Milley vowed to warn China of U.S. attacks, secretly calling them behind Trump’s back. Media and Dems? Crickets—no outrage, no resignation demands.



Treason doesn’t get jail time anymore?



A. Treason

B. No. pic.twitter.com/cEn0KG0xf5 — 𝔉🅰𝒏 Karoline Leavitt (@WHLeavitt) March 27, 2025

Meanwhile, many Dems are going out of their way to push a narrative that the mission was either unsuccessful or not necessary.

I'm convinced the Democrats are upset that the mission succeeded and our B-2 heroes returned safely. — LaJuett (@patriotlajuett) June 23, 2025

Some on the Left have already made their level of disgust abundantly clear.

Treason doesn’t get jail time anymore? https://t.co/l1QpuNpyNl — Janice Brown (@einerdrake) June 23, 2025

Guess not.