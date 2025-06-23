Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share Plans With Dems

EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His...
Doug P. | 11:30 AM on June 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

Over the weekend President Trump ordered airstrikes on three nuclear facilities inside of Iran which, according to the White House, were successful.

You probably could have guessed what happened next when it comes to the response from many Dems:

The developing narrative on the Left seems to be that congressional leaders were not informed about the strikes, which Karoline Leavitt says isn't true, except for Hakeem Jeffries, who apparently didn't answer: 

As for the reasons the Trump White House might be hesitant to share their plans with the Democrat/"Resistance" side of the aisle too far ahead of time, Lara Logan brought back just one big example that helps explain it: 

Anybody who is seriously wondering why Team Trump might be hesitant to share their plans outside the inner circle should just watch that video for an explanation.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That kind of thing is certainly more than problematic:

Meanwhile, many Dems are going out of their way to push a narrative that the mission was either unsuccessful or not necessary. 

Some on the Left have already made their level of disgust abundantly clear. 

Guess not.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)
Sam J.
EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His Last Few Months
Sam J.
OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It
Sam J.
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
Grateful Calvin
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About the Iran Strike)
Doug P.

