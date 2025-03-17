Dan Bongino Officially Sworn in as Deputy Director of the FBI

It's happening! Back in February, when President Donald Trump announced podcaster and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino was his pick to be deputy FBI director, the usual suspects all began to whine. NBC News' Fusion Ken Dilanian said that current and former FBI officials were "appalled" at the choice of a conspiracy theorist as deputy director. Upstanding Sen. Adam Schiff described Bongino as another "right-wing Fox personality and internet troll," following in the footsteps of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. "Trump installs another loyalist who won’t say no to any immoral or unethical act," he posted.

Bongino had a very successful career on Rumble, but he's given that up to serve in the FBI.

Dan Bongino has been sworn in as deputy director of the FBI. pic.twitter.com/SQgRZcHhjM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino — it's real and it's spectacular. These are interesting times we're living in.

