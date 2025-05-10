Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed...
Trump Announces United States Mediated Ceasefire Between India and Pakistan

Eric V. | 10:00 AM on May 10, 2025
President Donald Trump has announced that a cease-fire agreement between India and Pakistan has been reached, mediated by the United States.

The President's statement:

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The latest round of aggression between the nuclear-powered states stems from a terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22nd. 

India launched a series of airstrikes on terrorist targets inside Pakistan on May 6th begininning a series of tit for tat attacks from both nations. 

Earlier this week, the President stated that the US would do anything it could to help end hostilities, but would not get directly involved in the conflict, because, as Vice President JD Vance said, it was fundamentally none of our business.

He's right. India and Pakistan have been fighting in Kashmir since the British created the border between India and Pakistan. However, having good relations with both governments, the United States was in a good position to act as a third-party mediator.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Vice President used that position to help end the current hostilities.

The Secretary's full remarks:

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.

The de-escalation of hostilities is a good start. Will the US be able to help Modi and Sharif negotiate a lasting peace agreement that's been elusive for decades?

For now, the fighting has stopped, but the real challenge remains: negotiating a lasting, sustainable peace agreement that's eluded India and Pakistan for nearly eighty years.

