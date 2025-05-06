Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline
VIP
Dear Scientists: Please Slow Your Roll Before You Wipe Us All Out In...
Kash Patel: FBI Is Fighting Back Against Dangerous 764 Network to Protect Our...
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE...
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants,...
JD Vance Torches Ilhan Omar! Immigration Game-Changer Sparks Liberal Meltdown!
But KIDS Can Read This Stuff?! RI Rep. Told Pics From School Library...
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets...
Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...
Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against...
Government May Not Define MN Rep. Leigh Finke, but DNA Sure Does (WATCH)
Supreme Court Will Allow Transgender Ban in Military
Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...

Nuclear Powers on the Brink of War: India Launches Attacks on Terror Targets in Pakistan

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:15 PM on May 06, 2025
Townhall Media

India has launched a series of attacks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 'Operation Sindoor' targeted what Indian armed forces described as 'Terrorist infrastructure.'

Advertisement

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed states have been high since the April 22nd terror attack in Kashmir killed twenty-six Hindu tourists.

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Press Information Bureau of India said in a statement. 

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," the statement said. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

Pakistan has vowed to retaliate.

Both countries have been at odds over territorial control of Kashmir since the former British colony was split in 1947. Both lay claim to the Himalayan territory that divides them, and the latest events have again brought the two countries to the brink of war.

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
Advertisement

It's not quite an all-out war, yet. Similar events occurred in 2019 when a terrorist bomb killed forty Indian soldiers. India retaliated with airstrikes in Pakistan and a surge of military assets into Kashmir. The 2019 conflict was eventually de-escalated, but India's military presence has remained.

Pakistan has officially denied involvement in the terror attack, but has taken little action against the suspected Pakistani-based terrorists, leading India to take action. Pakistan has called those actions an act of war.

Both countries having nuclear weapons have raised the stakes for the entire region in the nearly eighty-year-old conflict.

Tags: BREAKING NEWS FOX NEWS INDIA PAKISTAN TERROR ATTACK TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline
Brett T.
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE Ballots Prior to 2024 Vote
Amy Curtis
Kash Patel: FBI Is Fighting Back Against Dangerous 764 Network to Protect Our Kids Online
Amy Curtis
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic
Sam J.
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise justmindy
Advertisement