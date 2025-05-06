Nuclear Powers on the Brink of War: India Launches Attacks on Terror Targets in Pakistan

India has launched a series of attacks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 'Operation Sindoor' targeted what Indian armed forces described as 'Terrorist infrastructure.'

BREAKING: India launches strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan https://t.co/w3lkO2Zzaf — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2025

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed states have been high since the April 22nd terror attack in Kashmir killed twenty-six Hindu tourists.

Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Press Information Bureau of India said in a statement. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," the statement said. "No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

Pakistan has vowed to retaliate.

Both countries have been at odds over territorial control of Kashmir since the former British colony was split in 1947. Both lay claim to the Himalayan territory that divides them, and the latest events have again brought the two countries to the brink of war.

It's not quite an all-out war, yet. Similar events occurred in 2019 when a terrorist bomb killed forty Indian soldiers. India retaliated with airstrikes in Pakistan and a surge of military assets into Kashmir. The 2019 conflict was eventually de-escalated, but India's military presence has remained.

Pakistan has officially denied involvement in the terror attack, but has taken little action against the suspected Pakistani-based terrorists, leading India to take action. Pakistan has called those actions an act of war.

Both countries having nuclear weapons have raised the stakes for the entire region in the nearly eighty-year-old conflict.