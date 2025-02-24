As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden...
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles...
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed...
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to...
VIP
The Era of Virtue Signaling Is OVER and It Cannot Be Discarded Soon...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration i...
VIP
Capitol Cleanse: President Trump Fires 2,000 USAID Employees in Washington Weekend Purge
A Come To Jesus Monument? AI-Generated 200-Foot White House Christ Statue Fools the...
Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling...
Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a...
Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much...
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the...
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud

'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe THIS Is Why)

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on February 24, 2025
Meme

As we told you last night, President Trump announced that Dan Bongino would serve as Kash Patel's Deputy Director at the FBI

Here's how Schiff reacted to the confirmation of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director:

Advertisement

The Bongino news just drove Schiff even crazier, and the California Democrat of course tried to diminish his resume. Somebody's a bit on edge:

Schiff accusing somebody else of being unethical is a special level of projection.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hence Schiff's extreme dislike of Kash Patel and now Dan Bongino. He'll probably be hearing more from them at some point.

Serial liar Schiff would never admit it, but yes, he's a bit nervous even with the preemptive pardon he got from Biden. Maybe this has something to do with it, via @BigFish3000:

Bongino said of Schiff and the Democrats' (with deep state assistance) fabricating a foreign interference story, "I'm NOT letting it go." Buckle up!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)
Sam J.
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability
Sam J.
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to Know If Trump Is Really in Charge
Doug P.
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement