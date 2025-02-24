'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe THIS Is Why)

As we told you last night, President Trump announced that Dan Bongino would serve as Kash Patel's Deputy Director at the FBI.

Here's how Schiff reacted to the confirmation of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director:

Adam Schiff, the man Kash Patel once called "the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years” —



— isn’t handling Kash's confirmation for FBI director very well:



“Constitutional crisis!" pic.twitter.com/Kzl2h59Vhd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

The Bongino news just drove Schiff even crazier, and the California Democrat of course tried to diminish his resume. Somebody's a bit on edge:

Selecting another right-wing Fox personality and internet troll — Dan Bongino — as Deputy FBI Director means two things:



Trump installs another loyalist who won’t say no to any immoral or unethical act.



And our law enforcement agencies — and the public safety — are further… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 24, 2025

Schiff accusing somebody else of being unethical is a special level of projection.

Schiff fails to mention that Kash was investigating his crimes that occurred during the Russiagate Hoax. Schiff played role in:



Russia-Collusion

Devin Nunes allegations

DNC hack

Christopher Steele

FISA manipulation

Mueller investigation

Alfa Bank

Ukraine

J6



Begged for pardon. https://t.co/W9jHCGUBWn — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 24, 2025

Hence Schiff's extreme dislike of Kash Patel and now Dan Bongino. He'll probably be hearing more from them at some point.

Serial liar Schiff would never admit it, but yes, he's a bit nervous even with the preemptive pardon he got from Biden. Maybe this has something to do with it, via @BigFish3000:

Oh boy. Went back to watch Dan Bongino’s last broadcast and Adam Schiff is in hot water now. pic.twitter.com/FkAWD6R61y — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) February 24, 2025

Bongino said of Schiff and the Democrats' (with deep state assistance) fabricating a foreign interference story, "I'm NOT letting it go." Buckle up!