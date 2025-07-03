Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to Defend '60 Minutes'

Yesterday, CBS and its parent company, Paramount, settled a lawsuit with President Trump over the deceptive editing of Kamala Harris' interview with '60 Minutes.'

The Left melted down over this, of course. Maria Shriver found it 'heartbreaking' and other journalists expressed their displeasure with it. Including Chris Cillizza, who called it 'utterly appalling.'

He also has more thoughts on this, and plays the 'every outlet does this' card:

Editing an interview is what ALL news organizations do for a longer interview. Every organization does that -- from liberal to conservative. https://t.co/fmMre5hAhD — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 3, 2025

Really?

Really, Chris?

Trying to pass off what 60 Minutes did as editing, when they took answers and replaced them whole with things said in other contexts, is the type of nonsense you used to do when you were not independent.



Don’t regress. You aren’t persuading anyone and you are flushing the… — Gerry (@GerryDales) July 3, 2025

The entire post reads:

Don’t regress. You aren’t persuading anyone and you are flushing the reputation rehab you’ve been slowly making.

He never rehabbed his reputation.

That was all CYA.

This next post shows how '60 Minutes' deceptively edited an interview with Ron DeSantis, quoting a post from 2021:

Read it. This is what '60 Minutes' does.

Is this what the kids call “copium”? — Gregory (@gregzilla901) July 3, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is.

There's a difference between editing and MANIPULATING.



Editing is shortening an answer for time constraints, manipulating is SWITCHING answers.



You're an idiotic hack. — AnnaV (@perchance99) July 3, 2025

All of this.

There were two different answers to the same question. One in the promo made Kamala look on-brand (rambling and incoherent), so they switched that out for another answer to make her look better, again, TO THE SAME QUESTION.



And then- CBS refused to released the transcript… https://t.co/sr8nXdXqqh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 3, 2025

The entire post reads:

And then- CBS refused to released the transcript because they knew they were caught. You want to know why “journalists” are so distrusted? Just look at basically all of them — starting with the already-discredited Cillizza who got let go by CNN of all places — still defending CBS on this. Incredible. Enjoy the ratio.

He's getting ratioed into orbit.

The people who told you Joe Biden was fine are now telling you CBS News is honest. https://t.co/UHcbmXKp90 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2025

'Trust us, bro.'

What a hack. Americans have zero trust in our media and you are part of the problem. https://t.co/Y9qpR4hdq9 — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) July 3, 2025

A big part of the problem.

They told us videos of Biden were deceptively edited, which was a lie. Now they insist 60 Minutes doesn't resort to deceptive editing, which is also a lie. They've lost our trust, they blame us, and now they're losing their jobs. 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/OgjzVKs4Ao — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 3, 2025

And they deserve to lost their jobs.

Then why did CBS settle?



Answer: discovery. https://t.co/fpesZhfyQO — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) July 3, 2025

Bingo.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



