Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to Defend '60 Minutes'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 03, 2025
CNN

Yesterday, CBS and its parent company, Paramount, settled a lawsuit with President Trump over the deceptive editing of Kamala Harris' interview with '60 Minutes.'

The Left melted down over this, of course. Maria Shriver found it 'heartbreaking' and other journalists expressed their displeasure with it. Including Chris Cillizza, who called it 'utterly appalling.'

He also has more thoughts on this, and plays the 'every outlet does this' card:

Really?

Really, Chris?

The entire post reads:

Don’t regress. You aren’t persuading anyone and you are flushing the reputation rehab you’ve been slowly making.

He never rehabbed his reputation.

That was all CYA.

This next post shows how '60 Minutes' deceptively edited an interview with Ron DeSantis, quoting a post from 2021:

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Read it. This is what '60 Minutes' does.

Yes. Yes, it is.

All of this.

The entire post reads:

And then- CBS refused to released the transcript because they knew they were caught.

You want to know why “journalists” are so distrusted? Just look at basically all of them — starting with the already-discredited Cillizza who got let go by CNN of all places — still defending CBS on this. Incredible. Enjoy the ratio.

He's getting ratioed into orbit.

'Trust us, bro.'

A big part of the problem.

And they deserve to lost their jobs.

Bingo.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


