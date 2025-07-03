George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of Shuttering USAID

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Tuesday that USAID is officially dead. Speaking of the dead, U2's Bono told Joe Rogan at the end of May that 300,000 people had already died due to the U.S. cutting USAID programs. And as we reported this week, CNN was quick to pick up a study in the "prestigious" Lancet that 14 million people could die from U.S. foreign aid cuts.

We're not sure who wants to hear from former President George W. Bush, but he and "notorious Trump foes" like Barack Obama and Bono, who no one wants to hear talk, are teaming up to trash the "colossal mistake" of killing off USAID.

Bush teams up with notorious Trump foes to trash ‘colossal mistake’ shuttering USAID https://t.co/IpdWili4Ta pic.twitter.com/cSiUuokmso — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Former President George W. Bush joined up with former President Barack Obama and U2 singer Bono to comfort United States Agency for International Development employees Monday, while also taking shots at President Donald Trump and his administration for shuttering the agency plagued by accusations of fraud and abuse. “Gutting USAID is a travesty, and it’s a tragedy,” Obama said in a video that was shown to departing USAID employees Monday, according to the Associated Press. “Because it’s some of the most important work happening anywhere in the world.” Obama summed up the decision to shutter the agency as “a colossal mistake,” and added that “sooner or later, leaders on both sides of the aisle will realize how much you are needed.”

So Bush, Obama, and Bono appeared on a teleconference to console USAID employees.

He’s so irrelevant — Niki (@blueniki) July 3, 2025

I'm so glad Bono is involved, now I can support this. — Sublimely Mundane (@Sublimelymundan) July 3, 2025

If it is so valuable, then they should get their rich friends together and fund it privately. USAID was just a slush fund for mostly dumb shit. — G3nA1 (@Sovereignty101) July 3, 2025

Chef Andrew Gruel roasted the trio of has-beens:

3 of the most well-known people in the world. They can round up their billionaire friends and self-fund the same programs they fear we are losing, AND it would be more efficient outside government. Wasn't Bush a small government guy? https://t.co/PpzfWzFLVJ — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) July 3, 2025

They lost all their kickbacks. — Kenny Miller (@Kenny_J_Miller) July 3, 2025

They insisted on turning a blind eye to the waste. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 3, 2025

Just when I thought I couldn't lose any more respect for GWB — Dee Kirby (@DeekKirby) July 3, 2025

Breaking: billionaires would rather waste taxpayer money instead of their own. — Ray Kowalski (@RayKowalskiUSA) July 3, 2025

I had a contentious discussion last night with my younger daughter whose friend lost her job at USAID. I told her we have no business teaching Africans how to farm while we borrow money. Pretty sure they know how to farm. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) July 3, 2025

While they chant "kill the Boer, kill the farmer" in South Africa.

Bush is such a disappointment. — Valerie Brooks (@valabrooks) July 3, 2025

Again, if we interpreted the story correctly, the three appeared on video to console those making a living from USAID upon its death. We'll see if shuttering the Democrats' slush fund was a "colossal mistake" pretty soon.

