Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transp...
VIP
Bono's Music: Great for Road Trips, But Please Spare Us the Political Preening
WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story...
Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News
Supercut Shows Media Claiming Trump Had Early Onset Dementia, Heart Disease
Chuck Todd Insists the Democrat Party, Not the Media, Is to Blame for...
Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Ne...
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out...
Preemptively Autopen Pardoned Dem Rep. Raskin Wants Probe Into Legitimacy of Trump's Pardo...
Jake Tapper's Eerie Mute Mode After Befuddled Biden Brags He Could Whup Him
Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria
Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources
Mayor of Minneapolis Explains How Progressive 'Good Governance' Deals With a Crime Problem
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Spe...

The Body Count Increases! Bono Tells Joe Rogan 300K People Have Died Thanks to USAID Cuts (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Michel Euler, File

This writer wondered how the Left would try to stack the body count for President Trump's DOGE cuts. They blamed him (and Elon Musk) for a woman's death in Thailand and for kids dying in war-torn Sudan.

Advertisement

U2 lead singer Bono went on Joe Rogan to and added hundreds of thousands of deaths to the total.

WATCH:

300,000 people have not died from USAID cuts.

But the narrative is set:

It is not even remotely accurate. But the media want us to believe this -- after lying to us for years about Joe Biden's cognitive state.

YUP.

This is not his legacy.

Yet the media are running with this like it's gospel truth.

It's 100% made up.

Recommended

Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transphobia' on CNN
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This isn't wrong.

Charity is what other people do.

There's a dearth of evidence surrounding this claim.

Oh, look. Facts.

Peak Leftism.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: FUNDING JOE ROGAN DOGE USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transphobia' on CNN
Amy Curtis
WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story Sooner If It Were Trump
Brett T.
Sheriff Grady Judd Explains Shooting Suspect 68 Times: 'I Guess We Ran Out of Bullets'
Brett T.
Prayers up for DJ Daniel As He Faces Grim News
Aaron Walker
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.
Abandoned by Biden: Astronauts' Harrowing Nine-Month Fight for Survival and Fear They'd Never Be Rescued
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transphobia' on CNN Amy Curtis
Advertisement