The Body Count Increases! Bono Tells Joe Rogan 300K People Have Died Thanks to USAID Cuts (WATCH)

This writer wondered how the Left would try to stack the body count for President Trump's DOGE cuts. They blamed him (and Elon Musk) for a woman's death in Thailand and for kids dying in war-torn Sudan.

U2 lead singer Bono went on Joe Rogan to and added hundreds of thousands of deaths to the total.

WATCH:

BONO: “300,000 people have already died from this hard cut of USAID”



ROGAN: “It was a money laundering operation … Billions of dollars are missing … @elonmusk said if any of this was done by a public company, the company would be delisted and the executives would be in prison” pic.twitter.com/zLOLD7DK9f — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 31, 2025

300,000 people have not died from USAID cuts.

But the narrative is set:

If this is even remotely accurate, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have killed more people in several months than the Iraq war killed in a decade pic.twitter.com/NycCp14Urs — Zack Beauchamp ([email protected]) (@zackbeauchamp) May 30, 2025

It is not even remotely accurate. But the media want us to believe this -- after lying to us for years about Joe Biden's cognitive state.

Got a big one here @IfindRetards — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

YUP.

Today's leftist narrative courtesy of the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/eEezjHgAgt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025

This is not his legacy.

Bono starts off by saying, “It’s not proven.”



So he’s lying. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2025

Yet the media are running with this like it's gospel truth.

They've made this 300,000 number up and propogandized people with it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 31, 2025

It's 100% made up.

If the survival of your people and your country is dependent on the US taxpayer. Then you should either be a territory of the US or not exist at all https://t.co/5V7owRR7W4 — _Trav_A (@Trav_A_22) May 31, 2025

This isn't wrong.

A non-citizen worth over $700m, whose own charities donate a PITTANCE to their claimed causes, is angry that overtaxed Americans don’t want to give more of our $ to a corrupt money laundering op that funded terrorism. He’s free to write a check and prove his concern. No one died. https://t.co/quso2YdMCX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 31, 2025

Charity is what other people do.

If Bono thinks @ElonMusk has killed 300,000 people already, surely he can afford to fly to even one of their funerals and talk to their families. In whichever fantasy land they died.



Use your cell phone. Show us the tears of their families, Bono! https://t.co/Mpg8IQI2Mt — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 31, 2025

There's a dearth of evidence surrounding this claim.

Did 300K people "already die" from USAID cuts?



No.



Even the woman who created the model readily admits that "the numbers are not recorded deaths, but rather predictions." Models are by nature dramatic oversimplifications of reality. https://t.co/RXQpYSgkxx pic.twitter.com/j0JKZLeNV5 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 31, 2025

Oh, look. Facts.

Lecturing middle-class America as a multimillionaire about losing funding to your pet projects is the epitome of leftism. https://t.co/NwyAG2ZdQu — Matthew P (@SonOfMat_2) May 31, 2025

Peak Leftism.

