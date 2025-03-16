NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That USAID Cuts Harming South Sudan

If the name Nicholas Kristof doesn't ring a bell, let us refresh your memory. Back in October, Kristof (a New York Times columnist) decided to lie about a Nevada mother who was prosecuted following a miscarriage. In his attempt to blame anti-abortion laws, Kristof omitted some salient facts, including that the woman smoked meth and ate cinnamon to induce a miscarriage, that the baby was between 28 and 32 weeks gestation (well past viability), and an autopsy showed the infant was born alive and then killed.

Oh, and that this happened in 2018, before Roe was overturned.

Other than that, Kristof did a bang-up job.

But we need that to set the stage for Kristof's next bit of reporting. He's apparently traveled to South Sudan to see what those USAID cuts have done. Lo and behold, he's decided that slashing USAID has killed kids in South Sudan.

Elon Musk says that no one has died because he slashed humanitarian aid. I went to South Sudan to check if that's true. It's not. Within an hour of starting interviews, I had the names of a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl who had died because of decisions by wealthy men in… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 15, 2025

The entire post reads:

The visit that moved me the most was to a remote area that used to have no health care, where women routinely died in childbirth. Then a US-funded maternity clinic opened through @UNFPA in December, and not one woman has died since. I showed up, and people mistakenly thought I was responsible for the clinic. One new mom wanted to name her baby for me, and the village elders thanked me and hailed America's generosity. What they didn't know was that Trump/Musk had cut all funding for UNFPA and that as a result the maternity clinic will close this month, and women will once again be bleeding to death in the dust. Here's a giftlink to my report from ground level about what the shutdown of USAID means: https://nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/15/opinion/foreign-aid-cuts-impact.html?unlocked_article_code=1.4E4.H8Lx.GD39rucUfloD&smid=url-share

Why can't the UN pick up the slack? Why can't other governments?

Why must America be the world's piggy bank and her taxpayers the benefactors of causes across the globe?

And yeah, this writer doesn't believe a thing about the woman naming her baby after Nick or the village elders.

Emotional blackmail doesn’t work anymore.



It wasn’t humanitarian aid.



It was money laundering disguised as humanitarian aid, so that operatives like you could guilt trip anyone who questioned it.



And if you’re so worried about people dying because of lack of relief, start… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 15, 2025

We are done being cowed by malignant empathy.

Kristof. If your best argument is blaming Elon Musk and Trump for deaths in South Sudan while ignoring the corrupt regimes and warlords bleeding their own people dry, you’re either clueless or pushing an agenda.



America isn’t the world’s piggy bank. Charity starts at home.… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) March 15, 2025

The Left genuinely believes that charity is big government spending, regardless of waste.

Soooooo…. The International Development fund was the sole source of charity for the NGO’s there? Was it the IRC? They have $168 million in the bank and $98 million in investments (maybe the other way around) and the CEO pulls in a cool 1.2 million in salary. Did you ask why… — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) March 15, 2025

This entire post reads:

They have $168 million in the bank and $98 million in investments (maybe the other way around) and the CEO pulls in a cool 1.2 million in salary. Did you ask why they couldn’t provide aid or why they’re running so thin that freezing funds for an audit would prevent treatment? Sociopaths like you don’t give a s**t about those places.

Kristof didn't set foot in South Sudan until he could use the trip to dunk on President Trump.

We can't keep sending money all over the world just because people might die. That's insane. People are dying right here at home. America first! — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) March 15, 2025

We have enough of our own problems to address.

I wish there were other countries. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 15, 2025

Pity there's only America and South Sudan on Kristof's map.

If your thoughts and actions are so noble why don’t you and those who feel this way fund it with your own money? Why do you need to virtue signal with other people’s hard earned money on things they get no say in or even know about because it hidden by the government? https://t.co/3rh08an49W — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) March 16, 2025

Because the Left is only generous with other people's money.

Never their own.

Notice that Nicholas here, who is quite a wealthy man, is not giving up his millions to help these people.



He wants YOUR money to do it.



🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/xQakNTjmWg — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) March 15, 2025

He cares so much about those women and kids, but not quite enough to open up his wallet.

I mean, I guess you can continue to press the “Support every spending program I want or you’re a literal murderer!” thing if you want. https://t.co/SLBJGj8S9Q — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) March 15, 2025

Remember how well that worked for them during COVID?

According to Nick, white Americans are responsible for what happens to black people on a different continent in their own country because… Why is that Nick? I’m really curious why you think black people can’t be responsible for their own countries. Maybe you can chat about it… https://t.co/B3WwFLfrFw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 15, 2025

Well said.