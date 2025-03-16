NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That USAID Cuts Harming South Sudan

Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealers...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:20 AM on March 16, 2025
Journalism meme

If the name Nicholas Kristof doesn't ring a bell, let us refresh your memory. Back in October, Kristof (a New York Times columnist) decided to lie about a Nevada mother who was prosecuted following a miscarriage. In his attempt to blame anti-abortion laws, Kristof omitted some salient facts, including that the woman smoked meth and ate cinnamon to induce a miscarriage, that the baby was between 28 and 32 weeks gestation (well past viability), and an autopsy showed the infant was born alive and then killed.

Oh, and that this happened in 2018, before Roe was overturned.

Other than that, Kristof did a bang-up job.

But we need that to set the stage for Kristof's next bit of reporting. He's apparently traveled to South Sudan to see what those USAID cuts have done. Lo and behold, he's decided that slashing USAID has killed kids in South Sudan.

The entire post reads:

The visit that moved me the most was to a remote area that used to have no health care, where women routinely died in childbirth. Then a US-funded maternity clinic opened through @UNFPA in December, and not one woman has died since. I showed up, and people mistakenly thought I was responsible for the clinic. One new mom wanted to name her baby for me, and the village elders thanked me and hailed America's generosity. What they didn't know was that Trump/Musk had cut all funding for UNFPA and that as a result the maternity clinic will close this month, and women will once again be bleeding to death in the dust.     

Here's a giftlink to my report from ground level about what the shutdown of USAID means: https://nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/15/opinion/foreign-aid-cuts-impact.html?unlocked_article_code=1.4E4.H8Lx.GD39rucUfloD&smid=url-share

Why can't the UN pick up the slack? Why can't other governments?

Why must America be the world's piggy bank and her taxpayers the benefactors of causes across the globe?

And yeah, this writer doesn't believe a thing about the woman naming her baby after Nick or the village elders.

We are done being cowed by malignant empathy.

The Left genuinely believes that charity is big government spending, regardless of waste.

This entire post reads:

They have $168 million in the bank and $98 million in investments (maybe the other way around) and the CEO pulls in a cool 1.2 million in salary.  Did you ask why they couldn’t provide aid or why they’re running so thin that freezing funds for an audit would prevent treatment?  Sociopaths like you don’t give a s**t about those places.

Kristof didn't set foot in South Sudan until he could use the trip to dunk on President Trump.

We have enough of our own problems to address.

Pity there's only America and South Sudan on Kristof's map.

Because the Left is only generous with other people's money.

Never their own.

He cares so much about those women and kids, but not quite enough to open up his wallet.

Remember how well that worked for them during COVID?

Well said.

