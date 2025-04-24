EYE ROLL: Perpetual Victim Michelle Obama Claims That 'Black Women Don't Articulate Their Pain'

The rule of leftist projection, of course, is that whatever they accuse conservatives of doing (like ignoring the rule of law or committing 'stochastic terrorism') is exactly what they are guilty of.

There's a bit of a corollary to this iron rule, however. And that is, if a leftist claims that there is something they never do, you can be certain they do that thing ALL THE TIME.

This was the case yesterday with Michelle Obama. The former First Lady is continually heaped with praise from the left -- to the point where they would all die of ecstasy if she ran for President. She and her husband have amassed a fortune worth more than $70 million off of his presidency (possibly due to the fact that she can make up to $1 million for a single speaking engagement). And they own several multimillion-dollar lavish estates in Chicago, Hawaii, and Martha's Vineyard.

But whenever she speaks, she acts like the United States is the most oppressive country in the world, always beating her down and never giving her an opportunity.

This makes her comments on the most recent episode of her podcast all the more hilarious. Watch as Obama explains how black women like her NEVER articulate their pain. And even if they do, no one cares.

Michelle Obama: "As black women, we don't articulate our pain" pic.twitter.com/UHoI7ZryTy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2025

Honestly, the biggest news of this clip is that Obama still has a podcast. Does anyone ever listen? We're pretty sure Barack doesn't, since she uses the platform to regularly talk about how she never liked him that much.

We also laughed out loud at Obama's brother wistfully sighing that men would care ... if they only knew.

Is he deaf? How could he NOT know? She never STOPS complaining.

That’s weird because it seems like that’s literally all she does https://t.co/WpzbcXglQz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 23, 2025

And yet she hasn’t shut up about it for nearly 20 years. 🙄 https://t.co/SEUzZfoOcQ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 23, 2025

It's even funnier when we consider that most of the black women we know are all shrinking violets. Just wallflowers suffering in silence.

Or, you know, not that.

Ah yes, black women. Famously known for being too quiet about their complaints. https://t.co/CfbA3gTvWi — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) April 23, 2025

LOL.

But we don't want to generalize the way Obama did. This isn't about all black women. It's about her and her perpetual, very vocal victimhood.

"I'm oppressed because I'm black"



Meanwhile one of her mansions: pic.twitter.com/MQ6Riv3mT2 — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) April 23, 2025

I mean, if one articulates one's pain from one's secure estate on Martha's Vineyard, who would be around to hear? — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) April 23, 2025

HA.

OK, that's a fair theory. We all know there wouldn't be any illegal immigrants around to hear her, since they are not allowed on Martha's Vineyard.

Except that Obama can't seem to go more than a day or two without frantically searching for a microphone to talk about 'her pain.'

Hey, maybe that $1,100 necklace she's wearing in this clip chafes her neck a little bit. That would certainly cause her some pain.

The world needs more whiners. https://t.co/TxOcxjovWK — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 23, 2025

Obama probably never will actually run for President, but she will always hold the title of whiner-in-chief.

It's a good gig if you can get it. Especially in such a 'racist' and 'oppressive' country like America.

LOL. Right?

The way Obama never shuts up about how much 'pain' she experiences almost makes us feel bad for her husband.

... Almost.

She's actually throwing shade on Barack here. Listen carefully. She's saying he doesn't care about her https://t.co/jnVPmiy7yP — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2025

If this is how she talks to him all the time, we can't say that we blame him for checking out (and possibly dating Jennifer Aniston).

Oops. Did we say that part out loud?

She has a podcast where all she does is this. https://t.co/dcdkBNo4Te — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2025

Like the Martha's Vineyard analogy above, does her podcast count if no one tunes into it?

What pain? You're a former first lady. You are so far removed from the average black lady at this point it's hilarious to say something like this. Being rich and living in an expensive gated community must be painful just because of your race & gender. https://t.co/Ip23lXRpQY — NotHereT (@kNotHereT) April 23, 2025

She became one of the richest and most admired women in the world, mostly because her husband was President. Yet all she does is complain. https://t.co/PCvZH2GUUR — amez808 (@amez808) April 23, 2025

Yawn.



Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey love speaking about their oppression.



They almost sound like narcissists, thinking the world revolves around them. https://t.co/nIqFLh08MQ — Kelly Counts (@thatKellyCounts) April 23, 2025

Umm ... almost?

We think that post might be tinged with a hint of sarcasm.

Woman? — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 23, 2025

Eep. Hey, he said it, not us.

(But we couldn't resist.)

Is this not the most unpleasant, entitled, and generally SOUR First Lady in our nation's history? https://t.co/MOM9yiu4yw — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) April 23, 2025

Yes, she is, and it's not even close.

As noted in one of the posts above, what Michelle Obama is exhibiting here is not a deep insight into her 'pain,' but an obvious glimpse into her unhinged narcissism.

She does not appreciate all of the things she has in life -- all of the things that this country she hates has enabled her to have -- because she believes she is entitled to all that and more.

That's also why she can't recognize that all she does is complain about her pain. We're certain she doesn't even hear herself; she just lives under the constant delusion that she is a victim.

But we hear her, alright. And, frankly, we're getting pretty tired of hearing her.

She's free to go be oppressed in one of her three mansions. Just as long as we don't have to listen to it anymore.

