FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 03, 2025

You're familiar with FactPost News; it's the rapid response X account the DNC put together from the crew of the no-longer-necessary Kamala HQ account, which had been Biden HQ until he dropped out. FactPost describes itself as simply posting facts, although it's still spreading the lie that President Donald Trump told Americans to inject bleach.

On Tuesday, FactPost was responding rapidly to the Trump administration's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, joking that men don't look good in spandex, while women look beautiful.

OK.

Are we supposed to be offended? Isn't the DNC spending $20 on its Speaking to Men initiative so it can learn the syntax of the white American male voter? 

We think you're supposed to be deeply offended.

This is emblematic of the DNC. Posting stuff like this on social media and wondering why they have a problem attracting male voters.

***

