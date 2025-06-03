FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex

You're familiar with FactPost News; it's the rapid response X account the DNC put together from the crew of the no-longer-necessary Kamala HQ account, which had been Biden HQ until he dropped out. FactPost describes itself as simply posting facts, although it's still spreading the lie that President Donald Trump told Americans to inject bleach.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, FactPost was responding rapidly to the Trump administration's Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, joking that men don't look good in spandex, while women look beautiful.

Trump's Transportation Secretary: I don't think men in spandex look good at all. Women in spandex, beautiful, men not so much pic.twitter.com/49ZXVNuhfF — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 3, 2025

OK.

I love that you guys did a post on this.



So awesome. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 3, 2025

Are we supposed to be offended? Isn't the DNC spending $20 on its Speaking to Men initiative so it can learn the syntax of the white American male voter?

He’s not wrong. — Meara (@MillennialOther) June 3, 2025

💯 correct. 👍🏻



I know it’s been hard to figure out why men don’t vote for democrats anymore but this clip is a good start. It is a basic truth. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) June 3, 2025

1. They're correct.

2. Y'all are so pathetic.

3. @RuthlessPodcast lives rent free in your unemployed heads. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 3, 2025

Personally, I think spandex should be relegated to undergarments only.

Otherwise, I agree 100%. I am a guy, and women are beautiful to me. Other guys, not so much, lol. — Jeremy Colvin (@JeremyColvinX) June 3, 2025

This is fact — Reagan rolling in his Grave (@DennisDeeUSA123) June 3, 2025

Oh good. Somebody notified the fun police. — jason anderson (@PennsyltuckyJCA) June 3, 2025

...so Trump's Transportation Secretary is heterosexual.



SAINTS PRESERVE US — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) June 3, 2025

Shaming us for being honest is why we won't ever vote Democrat, lol.

Y'all are doing god's work here, keep it up. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 3, 2025

Hell yeah, an actual man. I know you and the Dems have no idea what that is. Maybe if he put on women's clothes and ran women's track and field? — MT Richardson (@JackBurtonNole) June 3, 2025

Am I supposed to care about this? — Terri Colburn (@Terrible_TerriC) June 3, 2025

We think you're supposed to be deeply offended.

This is emblematic of Trump's cabinet. Big on social media hits and childish antics. Short on substance. — Andy (@AndrewDevoss) June 3, 2025

This is emblematic of the DNC. Posting stuff like this on social media and wondering why they have a problem attracting male voters.

***