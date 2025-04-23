FactPost Repeats ‘Injecting Bleach’ Hoax Along With Video Debunking It (Again)

White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 23, 2025
Meme

Former President Joe Biden claimed that it was Donald Trump calling neo-Nazis in Charlottesville "very fine people" that inspired him to run for president in 2020. Biden also claimed that cannibals ate his uncle after he was shot down over New Guinea in World War II.

The Charlottesville hoax has never died —Biden still believes it, just as he believes multiple Capitol Police officers were killed on January 6, 2021 (the actual number is zero).

The Biden administration also never let go of the story that Trump had told Americans to "inject bleach" to cure COVID-19. Back during the 2024 campaign, Biden posted this:

What's remarkable is that Kamala HQ (formerly Biden HQ) marked the fourth anniversary of Trump telling Americans to inject bleach by posting a video explicitly debunking the claim that Trump told Americans to "inject bleach." Where does he say that? He says that researchers were looking into a kind of "disinfectant" that could be injected to kill the COVID-19 virus. Nowhere does he tell anyone to do anything.

Now we're five years on, Kamala HQ has become FactPost, and they're still running the same video:

Where in that 29-second clip does he tell Americans to inject bleach? Why is "FactPost" still clinging to this hoax?

We're old enough to remember when CNN was calling ivermectin "horse paste" in its chyrons and former MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that gunshot victims were being turned away from hospitals in Oklahoma because of ivermectin cases. Was anything the media told us about COVID-19 true?

Is FactPost, or whatever it's called then, going to do something special for the tenth anniversary of Trump telling Americans to inject bleach on national television?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FACT CHECK FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN COVID-19

