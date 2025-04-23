FactPost Repeats ‘Injecting Bleach’ Hoax Along With Video Debunking It (Again)

Former President Joe Biden claimed that it was Donald Trump calling neo-Nazis in Charlottesville "very fine people" that inspired him to run for president in 2020. Biden also claimed that cannibals ate his uncle after he was shot down over New Guinea in World War II.

Advertisement

The Charlottesville hoax has never died —Biden still believes it, just as he believes multiple Capitol Police officers were killed on January 6, 2021 (the actual number is zero).

The Biden administration also never let go of the story that Trump had told Americans to "inject bleach" to cure COVID-19. Back during the 2024 campaign, Biden posted this:

Don’t inject bleach.



And don’t vote for the guy who told you to inject bleach. https://t.co/4ggDwycPlY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 23, 2024

What's remarkable is that Kamala HQ (formerly Biden HQ) marked the fourth anniversary of Trump telling Americans to inject bleach by posting a video explicitly debunking the claim that Trump told Americans to "inject bleach." Where does he say that? He says that researchers were looking into a kind of "disinfectant" that could be injected to kill the COVID-19 virus. Nowhere does he tell anyone to do anything.

Now we're five years on, Kamala HQ has become FactPost, and they're still running the same video:

Five years ago today, Trump told Americans to inject bleach on national television pic.twitter.com/MNABJON3ku — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 23, 2025

Where in that 29-second clip does he tell Americans to inject bleach? Why is "FactPost" still clinging to this hoax?

FactPost you may wanna rethink your name. — Mark Leonard (@Kupsey17) April 23, 2025

If you're going to call yourself factpost at least make your lies things that haven't already been thoroughly debunked — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 23, 2025

Why lie? — Random MAGA (@agiletopper) April 23, 2025

Fake news is all Democrats have. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2025

We're old enough to remember when CNN was calling ivermectin "horse paste" in its chyrons and former MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that gunshot victims were being turned away from hospitals in Oklahoma because of ivermectin cases. Was anything the media told us about COVID-19 true?

Even Snopes called this out for the BS it is. pic.twitter.com/W1LJtF7WmG — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 23, 2025

Crazy he didn't say anything remotely close to that in that clip — Digiform Designs (@Seansz28) April 23, 2025

Is FactPost, or whatever it's called then, going to do something special for the tenth anniversary of Trump telling Americans to inject bleach on national television?

***