Friday Lawsuit Drop: Yet Another Hunter Biden Attempt to Get Money From Fox News Crashes and Burns

Doug P. | 3:23 PM on June 06, 2025
Sarah D.

The evolution of the Hunter Biden's laptop story is a well-known one.

Shortly before the 2020 election the media helped the Democrats call the story part of a Russian misinformation campaign and got away with it long enough to get through November of that year. After the election it became clear that the "misinformation" campaign was the one denying the laptop's authenticity and the media was complicit. At that point the defense was to claim that stories about the contents of the laptop were egregious violations of Hunter's privacy. That's when Biden's legal team starting suing Fox News. 

Hunter Biden's second attempt to get some money from Fox News has come to an unsuccessful end, but maybe he could sell Jessica Tarlov some of his paintings; 

Hunter Biden on Friday dropped a lawsuit against Fox News that accused the conservative network of unlawfully airing sexually explicit images of him. 

This is the second time Hunter Biden has filed and then voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit against Fox News. The cases stemmed from a 2022 digital miniseries that featured a dramatized “mock trial” against Hunter Biden about his overseas financial dealings. 

Lawyers for former President Joe Biden’s son claimed Fox News violated “revenge porn” laws and defamed him. They did not explain in court filings why they dropped the case, though they recently lost an effort to move the case from federal to New York state court.

The former son will have to find somebody else to sue. 

LOL. 

At least Hunter can rest easy knowing that his preemptive pardon wasn't autopenned: 

Fauci, Schiff and many others might not be so lucky.

