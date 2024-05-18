The Biden Campaign Still Claiming Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach

President Joe Biden is a pathological liar, so it's not surprising his campaign team is willing to repeat an untruth over and over again. As we reported last month, whoever runs Biden's X account tried to dunk on Donald Trump for telling Americans to inject themselves with bleach. The best part is that they posted it with a video clip explicitly calling out their own lie. Where in the video does he say to inject bleach?
Don’t inject bleach.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 23, 2024
And don’t vote for the guy who told you to inject bleach. https://t.co/4ggDwycPlY
It sounds to us like he was talking about potential research into administering some sort of yet-to-be-developed "disinfectant" into the bloodstream, probably through an IV.
A month later, Biden-Harris HQ is up to the plate claiming "he told us to inject bleach."
Trump: I never got credit for what we did with COVID— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 18, 2024
(Over a million Americans died and he told us to inject bleach) pic.twitter.com/NLrtnK16OC
Trump never said that and it’s been debunked 100 times.— Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) May 18, 2024
Still running with the injecting bleach thing, huh— LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) May 18, 2024
Liar.— d.lee (@dleez777) May 18, 2024
@CommunityNotes again, another lie.— Karl der Große (@ScriptureFactry) May 18, 2024
At what point is your account suspended for misinformation?— Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) May 18, 2024
Sigh... You really need another @CommunityNotes on that? 🙄— Design 2 Live (@design2live) May 18, 2024
Really now? How many injected bleach? None! He didn’t tell anyone to inject bleach. He was speaking of a medicine that was supposed to be very good and he compared it with the way that bleach kills germs. Give me a freaking break.— TruthBomb (@Annieschuschu) May 18, 2024
Where were Americans supposed to get the needles anyway? We don't all live in San Francisco where they give them away.
Nobody ever told you that except the lying media and you believed them— Mike 🇨🇦✝️ (Sherlock) Homes (@LeftHandedSWM) May 18, 2024
He never told anyone to inject bleach …. Stop lying.— NaturalFork 🇺🇸 (@NaturalFork) May 18, 2024
Democrat lies never die, the truth be damned.— Paul Miller (@Pabloat8000) May 18, 2024
With the assistance of the media, like CNN referring to ivermectin as "horse paste" in its chyrons. Do you know who's taking ivermectin now? Former CNN host Chris Cuomo.
Biden kicked off his campaign with the "very fine people" hoax and has repeated it several times since. We'll bet good money during the CNN debate that Biden brings up the "inject blech" and/or "very fine people" hoaxes while Trump has his mic turned off according to the Biden campaign's rules.
