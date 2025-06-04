Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad...
Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of...
VIP
Masks Off! Hakeem Jeffries Wants ICE Agents’ Faces Shown Knowing They’ll Be Easier...
Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters but The Party's Permanently In...
Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump...
Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes...
The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Eric Swalwell Says GOP Members Tell Him During Gym Workouts They’re in Fear...
VIP
Victim of Knife Attack Who Burned Koran Convicted in UK
Even Democrats Agree that the DNC’s TACO Meme is Stale as Staged RNC...
FactPost Digs Into Transportation Secretary Saying Men Don't Look Good in Spandex
NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Executive Orders
CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed...

Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'

Doug P. | 9:04 AM on June 04, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

We were as surprised as everybody else to learn yesterday that the Washington Post has "fairness standards" and found themselves to be in violation of them after publishing a story about Israelis shooting Gazans waiting in line for aid that turned out to not be true. In other words, it was just more "fake news" we've seen lots of in the last several years. 

Advertisement

The WaPo deleted a post and issued a correction but not before the fake news had been spread far and wide: 

Here's the rest of that WaPo statement:

The article failed to make clear if attributing the deaths to Israel was the position of the Gaza health ministry or a fact verified by The Post. The article and headline were updated on Sunday evening making it clear that there was no consensus about who was responsible for the shootings and that there was a dispute over that question.  

While statements from Israel that it was unaware of injuries and that an initial inquiry indicated its soldiers didn’t fire at civilians near the site were included in all versions, The Post didn’t give proper weight to Israel’s denial and gave improper certitude about what was known about any Israeli role in the shootings. The early versions fell short of Post standards of fairness and should not have been published in that form.

Recommended

Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)
Eric V.
Advertisement

President Trump has been calling out "fake news" for a long time now, which is why it's only fitting that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded and needed only one sentence to do so: 

Trying to hold the "fake news media" accountable is a full-time job.

The Associated Press continues to quote them as well. The "fake news" never stops coming.

*** 

Related:

WaPo: Reason for Drop in Fentanyl Seizures at Border Is a Mystery

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)
Eric V.
Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump for Recent Antisemitic Attacks
Gordon K
The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk
Eric V.
Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters but The Party's Permanently In the Dark
Warren Squire
NBC News: Some Trans People Are Leaving the US Amid Trump’s Executive Orders
Brett T.
Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of the Russian Collusion Hoax
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch) Eric V.
Advertisement