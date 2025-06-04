Karoline Leavitt Weighs In After WaPo Deletes the Latest Example of 'Fake News'

We were as surprised as everybody else to learn yesterday that the Washington Post has "fairness standards" and found themselves to be in violation of them after publishing a story about Israelis shooting Gazans waiting in line for aid that turned out to not be true. In other words, it was just more "fake news" we've seen lots of in the last several years.

The WaPo deleted a post and issued a correction but not before the fake news had been spread far and wide:

Here's the rest of that WaPo statement:

The article failed to make clear if attributing the deaths to Israel was the position of the Gaza health ministry or a fact verified by The Post. The article and headline were updated on Sunday evening making it clear that there was no consensus about who was responsible for the shootings and that there was a dispute over that question. While statements from Israel that it was unaware of injuries and that an initial inquiry indicated its soldiers didn’t fire at civilians near the site were included in all versions, The Post didn’t give proper weight to Israel’s denial and gave improper certitude about what was known about any Israeli role in the shootings. The early versions fell short of Post standards of fairness and should not have been published in that form.

President Trump has been calling out "fake news" for a long time now, which is why it's only fitting that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded and needed only one sentence to do so:

Trying to hold the "fake news media" accountable is a full-time job.

The Associated Press continues to quote them as well. The "fake news" never stops coming.

