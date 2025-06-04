Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)

Cory Booker has a talent. He can speak for hours on end without saying anything. A skill he put on full display when he filibustered nothing for twenty-four straight hours. He didn't even take a bathroom break. At least not one he admitted to.

Booker has made a career off of one golden rule: If you can't impress them with knowledge, baffle them with BS. The problem for Booker is he has no clue what to do when he gets called out on that BS.

Booker was left near speechless after being straight-up bodied by Ted Cruz, who took Spartacus to task for refusing to answer (but not refusing to talk) when asked if the Biden Administration failed to protect a SCOTUS justice.

Watch:

CRUZ: “Let the record reflect that Spartacus did not answer the question.”



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bld8SbMVTd — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) June 3, 2025

BOOM!

He couldn't even counter with his patented 'Jazz Hands' defense. His Baffling BS had been called out, he sat quietly with his hands folded as Cruz continued.

Townhall covered the entire exchange.

🔥DANG: Senator Cory Booker tries (& fails) to call Senator @tedcruz A LIAR for exposing Democrats' DESPICABLE hypocrisy.



They said NOTHING about the attacks on the American judiciary — especially when the lives of conservative SCOTUS justices were in danger.



Cruz challenges… pic.twitter.com/fAwCwZkbqo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2025

The rest of the post:

Cruz challenges Booker to plainly explain his hypocrisy, but he CAN'T.Instead, he resorts to name calling and chest-thumping virtue signaling.This ENTIRE EXCHANGE is so good.Senator Cruz even calls him "Spartacus" at the end!

Spartacus had been completely outclassed and soundly defeated.

Chest thumping Spartacus can't help but dig his hole deeper. @CoryBooker — Stone (@StoneAxe8) June 3, 2025

I’m pretty sure Congress passed a bill authorizing additional security after the arrest of a man intent on assassinating Justice Kavanaugh, not when the justices’ homes were being picketed. @CoryBooker is a liar, and he’s a bad liar too. — JerseyJoeWalcott (@JerseyJoeWalc) June 3, 2025

@CoryBooker tried to go full courtroom drama and ended up in a meme compilation. Ted Cruz hit him with facts, receipts, and a Spartan reference while Booker stood there looking like he forgot his own script. Y’all screamed about “threats to democracy,” then went radio silent… — MrHydrate (@Mr_Hydrate) June 3, 2025

The rest of the post:

Y’all screamed about “threats to democracy,” then went radio silent when conservative justices had assassination attempts. Final thought: If Cory’s Spartacus, he’s the Dollar Tree version...cheap, dramatic, and always folding under pressure.

Booker, who has presidential aspirations, should probably keep his bloviating to 3 AM when there's no one around to challenge his empty talking points. It would be far less embarrassing for him.

This isn’t fair. Cruz is smart. Booker is not. Yes, it’s that simple. — TommyBoy (@Jankersville) June 4, 2025

Cruz engaged in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent, and the inevitable KO was brutal.

Spartacus was left baffled by his own BS.