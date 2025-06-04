Let the Record Reflect that Ted Cruz Dropped Cory Booker Like a Bad Habit with One Brutal Line (Watch)

Flashback Video Shows Eric Swalwell in One of the Dumbest CNN Segments of...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 AM on June 04, 2025
Meme

Cory Booker has a talent. He can speak for hours on end without saying anything. A skill he put on full display when he filibustered nothing for twenty-four straight hours. He didn't even take a bathroom break. At least not one he admitted to.

Booker has made a career off of one golden rule: If you can't impress them with knowledge, baffle them with BS. The problem for Booker is he has no clue what to do when he gets called out on that BS.

Booker was left near speechless after being straight-up bodied by Ted Cruz, who took Spartacus to task for refusing to answer (but not refusing to talk) when asked if the Biden Administration failed to protect a SCOTUS justice.

Watch:

BOOM!

He couldn't even counter with his patented 'Jazz Hands' defense. His Baffling BS had been called out, he sat quietly with his hands folded as Cruz continued.

Townhall covered the entire exchange.

The rest of the post:

Cruz challenges Booker to plainly explain his hypocrisy, but he CAN'T.Instead, he resorts to name calling and chest-thumping virtue signaling.This ENTIRE EXCHANGE is so good.Senator Cruz even calls him "Spartacus" at the end! 

  Spartacus had been completely outclassed and soundly defeated.

Recommended

Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump for Recent Antisemitic Attacks
Gordon K
The rest of the post:

Y’all screamed about “threats to democracy,” then went radio silent when conservative justices had assassination attempts.

Final thought: If Cory’s Spartacus, he’s the Dollar Tree version...cheap, dramatic, and always folding under pressure.

Booker, who has presidential aspirations, should probably keep his bloviating to 3 AM when there's no one around to challenge his empty talking points. It would be far less embarrassing for him.

Cruz engaged in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent, and the inevitable KO was brutal.

Spartacus was left baffled by his own BS.  

