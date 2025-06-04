Filmmaker Michael Moore Has Written a New Pledge of Allegiance - It Includes...
The Democrats Turn Sour Over a Ship Named Milk

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:00 AM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/James Palmer, File

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth set off a firestorm of righteous indignation on the left when he ordered the Navy to strike the name of Harvey Milk from one of its ships, and did so during the sacred high holiday of Pride Month.

How dare he do such a thing during Pride Month?

Democrats were quick to denounce the move.

Even California Governor Gavin Newsome took time out from his extensive hair care routine to excoriate Hegseth's callous decision.

Harvey Milk is a hero of the left. After being forced to resign from the Navy for being gay he became the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. He was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978. He was assassinated in November of the same year.

President Obama posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Harvey Milk is a true Icon of the Left.

He was also buddies with cult leader Jim Jones and had a proclivity for troubled teenage boys.

To call Milk controversial would be an understatement.

Democrats don't care about things like sexually abused teenagers or murderous cult leaders. They've got virtues to signal, but Hegseth might be onto something.

Harvey Milk was publicly a champion of gay rights, but behind the scenes, he was an awful person. Maybe, just maybe, we should hold a person to a higher standard when naming ships after them.

