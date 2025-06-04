Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters But The Party's Permanently In the Dark

Shh, the Democrat Party is quietly forming a think tank. What’s the goal of this brain trust, you ask? The group is trying to figure out ways to help Democrats win elections again. Adam Jentleson, a former chief of staff to Senator John Fetterman, used an expensive upstate New York retreat to unveil his new policy research and messaging hub, which he has dubbed ‘Searchlight.’ That’s a pretty apt name, considering how lost the Democrats are right now.

Here’s more. (READ)

Dems are quietly forming a think tank to help them win again https://t.co/eQgNaNdE5v — POLITICO (@politico) June 3, 2025

So quietly, in fact, that it is reported in Politico. — Greg Wolfe (@gregariouswolf) June 3, 2025

Keep your voice down.

Commenters already know what Democrats are up to because they will not abandon their party’s most extreme policies or voters.

Translation: Democrats want to figure out how to soften their public image while maintaining the same extreme positions that lost them the election in 2024. — Tex-Mex Conservative (@Jondeli75) June 3, 2025

Name one extreme position they had — dink 🇵🇸 (@stupidtrashboy) June 3, 2025

Immigration (letting in something like 20 million unvetted illegals, many criminals, into the country) and trans boys/men destroying women sports. Need some more examples? — Tex-Mex Conservative (@Jondeli75) June 3, 2025

Protecting violent criminal illegal aliens from deportation. — Tex-Mex Conservative (@Jondeli75) June 3, 2025

Hey Dems:



I can save you a lot of time and $



Reject the extreme radical left elements of your party and come back to mainstream America.



It's really not complicated — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) June 3, 2025

That would require them to listen to everyday Americans. Ewww!

One poster highlights the disconnect between trying to connect with average Americans while devising the party’s game plan at a pricey resort.

“Jentleson explained the group to top Democratic donors and officials, … The confab, dubbed “Wildflower,” was hosted at a swanky resort of the same name in upstate New York. ”And that right there is their problem. You want to understand the working class? Then hold your meeting in a Marriott Courtyard-type hotel somewhere in middle America. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 3, 2025

"Vote for us, you Nazi, bigot, homophobe!" — Constitutional Minarchist (@DavisMinarchist) June 3, 2025

They better do some rethinking. Fatso Olivia, Hogg, Crockett, Walz , AOC isn't going to get it done — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis ☀️Molon Labe (@Zebra12991210) June 3, 2025

🤪 they need strategists to tell them how to be regular people and care about things that people care about. — NorCalGal🗽🇺🇸 (@Sob916) June 3, 2025

Pathetic. Democrats need a “think tank” to figure out what LIES they need to tell to win any election going forward! — ProudBoomer2 (@Proud_Boomer2) June 3, 2025

It’s unlikely the Democrat Party is willing to make the changes necessary to achieve mass appeal. So they’ll have to use deception to draw in voters. They’re beholden to illegal aliens and the insane transgender ideology. They’ll have to lie about both and more because radicalism has permanently taken hold. No think tank is going to change that.