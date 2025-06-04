VIP
Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters But The Party's Permanently In the Dark

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on June 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Shh, the Democrat Party is quietly forming a think tank. What’s the goal of this brain trust, you ask? The group is trying to figure out ways to help Democrats win elections again. Adam Jentleson, a former chief of staff to Senator John Fetterman, used an expensive upstate New York retreat to unveil his new policy research and messaging hub, which he has dubbed ‘Searchlight.’ That’s a pretty apt name, considering how lost the Democrats are right now.

Here’s more. (READ)

Keep your voice down.

Commenters already know what Democrats are up to because they will not abandon their party’s most extreme policies or voters.

That would require them to listen to everyday Americans. Ewww!

One poster highlights the disconnect between trying to connect with average Americans while devising the party’s game plan at a pricey resort.

“Jentleson explained the group to top Democratic donors and officials, … The confab, dubbed “Wildflower,” was hosted at a swanky resort of the same name in upstate New York.

”And that right there is their problem.

You want to understand the working class?

Then hold your meeting in a Marriott Courtyard-type hotel somewhere in middle America.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 3, 2025

It’s unlikely the Democrat Party is willing to make the changes necessary to achieve mass appeal. So they’ll have to use deception to draw in voters. They’re beholden to illegal aliens and the insane transgender ideology. They’ll have to lie about both and more because radicalism has permanently taken hold. No think tank is going to change that.

