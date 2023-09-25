Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a SHOCKING fee

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:59 PM on September 25, 2023

Michelle Obama may rarely be proud of her own country, but she certainly is willing to take lots of money in other countries to for the honor of hearing her speak. In the United States, we just want her to be quiet.

Wow. That must be an impressive speech.

Ok. Someone had to make the joke.

Being a Democratic politician or even just a family member of one, is super enriching.

When the corporate media never investigate you, it's not really necessary to hide.

Technically, he just admits to dreaming about being a gay guy, but the point stands, nevertheless.

Correct. The normies should stay poor. The Obamas are part of the elite. They can be enriched on the backs of the normies. That is how it all works.

It's a club and none of us are part of it.

Or be the child of one.

Maybe they can start financing Ukraine.

Advertisement

Are you suggesting actually helping people and not just talking about it? What a concept!

She is a perpetual victim.

Probably more like the last part, let's be completely honest.

