Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a SHOCKING fee

Michelle Obama may rarely be proud of her own country, but she certainly is willing to take lots of money in other countries to for the honor of hearing her speak. In the United States, we just want her to be quiet.

NEW - Michelle Obama to rake in a whopping €700,000 for a one-hour lecture on "inclusion and diversity" in Munich. pic.twitter.com/lywVXTh9oG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 25, 2023

Wow. That must be an impressive speech.

Imagine how much less a woman would make for the same speech... wild — Arca (@arcamids) September 25, 2023

Ok. Someone had to make the joke.

Money laundering and influence peddling, reminiscent of the Clinton’s global scams. 🤷🏻‍♂️😞💔🇺🇸 — Beard Man (@BannedB4U) September 25, 2023

Like Hunter's paintings! 🤣 — d0u6 (@d0u6s) September 25, 2023

Just more money laundering. Same vibe as Hunter's artwork. — Social Media Freed the World (@VittoJC) September 25, 2023

Being a Democratic politician or even just a family member of one, is super enriching.

It's money laundering and bribery in the open. — 🇺🇸Chicano Libertario🇲🇽 (@Rarellano05) September 25, 2023

When the corporate media never investigate you, it's not really necessary to hide.

Well she married a gay guy so she might actually have some insight into all this — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) September 25, 2023

Technically, he just admits to dreaming about being a gay guy, but the point stands, nevertheless.

Beach mansion must need an upgrade. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) September 25, 2023

Yikes.....but remember, socialists love free-market capitalism when it comes to their own fortunes. — K. L. March (@two_bysea) September 25, 2023

Correct. The normies should stay poor. The Obamas are part of the elite. They can be enriched on the backs of the normies. That is how it all works.

What a gravy train. Must be nice. — Chris Custer (@ChrisCuster18) September 25, 2023

Carlin is proven right once again. pic.twitter.com/fPv3mZ8YD2 — Global Sovereignty Solutions (@GlobalSovSol) September 25, 2023

It's a club and none of us are part of it.

Bottom line: marry a politician — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) September 25, 2023

Or be the child of one.

Germany doesn’t seem to be hurting too much financially, to be able to pay out that kind of money. — Skyhook McGee (James) (@CPhillErUp2) September 25, 2023

Maybe they can start financing Ukraine.

First the news of Biden falling in the polls, then this.



She's running — il Destraforte (@destraforte) September 25, 2023

Imagine if instead they just gave the €700.000 to diverse or unincluded people who needed it.



They never will, because the BUSINESS is in talking about problems not actually fixing them.



if you didn’t know, the entire agenda is a sham (to launder money.) — Brian Orr (@thebrianorr) September 25, 2023

Are you suggesting actually helping people and not just talking about it? What a concept!

Making more in one hour than most Americans make in decades to lecture on how she’s a victim of racism — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 25, 2023

She is a perpetual victim.

The $ is certainly at least worth the productivity that will result from her inspiring words.



Or maybe it’s just influence peddling political party fundraising Ponzi scheme stuff. 🎯 — Rich Long (@RichlongUSA) September 25, 2023

Probably more like the last part, let's be completely honest.

